Punchdrunk To Release £25 Tickets For Woolwich Residents Every Month For THE BURNT CITY

Today Punchdrunk have announced a monthly release of £25 tickets for The Burnt City, their new show in Woolwich, specifically for local residents.

The first wave of tickets will go on sale on Friday 18th March at midday, with further releases at midday on the final Friday of each month. Tickets will be for the performances taking place the following month, allowing local audiences priority access to the show, which will be the internationally-acclaimed theatre company's first time in London since 2014. It is set to begin previews next week on 22 March with a Press Night on 21 April. A limited season is currently on sale until 28th August 2022. Residents tickets will be available at theburntcity.com.

The Burnt City reunites the creative team behind Sleep No More and features a cast of international performers, including original members of the first Punchdrunk shows. The vast set has been constructed in Woolwich Arsenal - taking over two Grade II Listed Buildings, with over 100,000 square feet of space. It will be the first time some of the buildings have ever been opened to the public.

As part of their work in their new home borough, Punchdrunk is committed to working with the local community including running events and partnerships with local arts and community groups, offering support, learning and resources. They have already welcomed 84 placements from 22 Universities across departments, including Design, Wardrobe, Lighting, Sound, Stage Management, Production Management, Producing, and Marketing. The company has been able to offer three theatre-makers based in the local area the unique experience to shadow rehearsals as well as creating two internships within the Audio Install team. Placements have received their first professional work in the theatre industry, including London's West End and a permanent role with Punchdrunk as a direct result of their time spent on The Burnt City. Alongside rolling employment opportunities, placements, internships and additional training opportunities will continue for the duration of the production's run at Punchdrunk's new home in Woolwich Works.

Woolwich Works is one of the Royal Borough of Greenwich's flagship regeneration projects. Cllr Danny Thorpe, Leader of the Council said: "From the moment we welcomed Punchdrunk to the borough, we have been excited to celebrate the opening of The Burnt City. It is a huge milestone in our support for cultural organisations and our vision of high-quality arts experiences in Woolwich. Having a world-class theatre company on our doorstep also means that not only will our young people be able to access new opportunities and residents across the borough realise the economic benefits, everyone will have a special chance to enjoy the magic of the show through this fantastic ticket offer too."

On their own theatrical adventure at The Burnt City, audiences are free to explore this dystopian landscape - taking them from the majesty of royal palaces to the pulsating underworld of Troy. Audiences may choose to follow the characters who emerge from the shadows, saturate themselves in the show's shifting atmosphere, or break free of the crowd and discover mysteries lying in wait at the heart of the labyrinth.

"As the smoke soars on wings to heaven, so sinks our city."

In the smouldering promise of the fall of Troy, a mythical world of Gods and mortals rises from the ashes.

As Greece teeters on the brink of victory, the neon backstreets of Downtown Troy give way to a sprawling labyrinth hiding secrets even the prophecies could not foretell.

In this colossal playground, the furies watch on as mortals play out their fate. And as night falls, the city comes alive. One last time.