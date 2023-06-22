Punchdrunk Production of THE BURNT CITY Sets Closing Date

Following a record-breaking eighteen months in London, the final performance of Punchdrunk's The Burnt City will be held on 24 September 2023.

By: Jun. 22, 2023

Following a record-breaking eighteen months in London, the final performance of Punchdrunk's The Burnt City will be held on 24 September 2023, at the end of the current booking period. 

 

Opening in March 2022, the production has so far sold 200,000 tickets. By the time it closes, the show will be the longest running mask show that the company has presented in London. Over 600 people have worked on the show, making it the largest project in Punchdrunk's history. The epic retelling of the end of the Trojan war, set between the neon-drenched backstreets of downtown Troy and the menacing but opulent shadow of Greece, is played out across two vast warehouse buildings. Part of the old Woolwich Arsenal, these buildings provide Punchdrunk with its first permanent home in London.

 

Punchdrunk is keen to keep pushing the boundaries of the company's craft and make use of the unique space the buildings provide in different ways. News of future projects will follow later this year.

 

Artistic Director, Felix Barrett said: “Creating The Burnt City in the midst of a pandemic was one of the most incredible feats our team has achieved. We couldn't be prouder of this show and everyone who brought our world of gods and mortals to life. The Burnt City has propelled us forwards and we want to keep that momentum, making the most of our new home in Woolwich. It's the first time we have had a long-term space to call our own, so these extraordinary buildings are the perfect place to showcase our ideas quickly without needing to wait years for the right venue to come along. We're fairly sure that The Burnt City will be the last new mask show the company makes, and what comes next will be different and unlike anything we have done before. We cannot wait to unleash these new ideas and in the meantime, we hope that everyone will make the most of our precious last months of The Burnt City!”

 

Tickets are on sale for the remaining performances of The Burnt City from Click Here and performances will end on 24 September.




