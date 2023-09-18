Punchdrunk Enrichment Issue A Call For Brent's Young Makers

Brent-based immersive theatre company Punchdrunk Enrichment are looking for local young people aged 18 - 25 to help transform a 300 square foot warehouse into a unique arts space for the community.

They are offering the chance of paid, hands-on experience in three skill areas: Scenic Arts, Carpentry and Props & Set Dressing to help enable the transformation.

Having taken residence in a series of empty warehouses in Wembley Park earlier this year, Punchdrunk Enrichment is planning a season of arts and cultural events for local people. This will be a chance to be part of something new, from the ground up.

The company is looking for ten people aged 18 - 25, not currently in education, employment or training to take part in this opportunity with a payment of £100 per day, up to a total of six days. They will work directly with Punchdrunk Enrichment's professional carpenters and designers, getting a practical insight into their immersive theatre practice and gaining valuable , transferable skills for the future. No experience necessary, just an interest and enthusiasm in the arts.

The programme will take place between the 26th October and 6th December, culminating in a celebration event.

Punchdrunk Enrichment has a strong belief in the transformative power of engaging with the arts and creativity. They consider the power of imagination to be one of our greatest tools and have witnessed how access to immersive experiences can unlock creativity.

Talent Development Manager Kath Tomlin said, 'We are committed to supporting the next generation of theatre makers. We hope this project will give young people the chance to try their hand at something new, or build on skills they already have. They'll be part of the first phase of transformation for our space in Wembley Park which is really exciting.'

Further information on how to apply for one of the ten places can be found at punchdrunkenrichment.org.uk/project/brent-young-makers