Protein Will Stream BORDER TALES With The Place This Week

Luca Silvestrini's Protein will stream the hit show Border Tales as part of The Place's weekly streaming programme on Thursday 7 May, 7pm: https://www.theplace.org.uk/place-online-protein-dance

First created in 2013 and still refreshingly relevant today, Border Tales has toured the world from Italy to Palestine and South Korea. It's sold out run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2017 was much celebrated and the show has been broadcast in full on BBC World Service as part of its Identity Live Day. Now audiences can enjoy it once more online, preceeded by an introduction from Artistic Director Luca Silvestrini.

This streaming launches Protein 21 Remix Series, the third part of the anniversary celebrations programme, and will be followed by further online broadcasts of the company's repertoire.

Border Tales is a punchy yet poignant commentary on multicultural Britain, using dance, live music and dialogue compiled from the performers' personal experiences. With a score by Andy Pink and additional music by Anthar Kharana, performed live on stage, and lighting by Jackie Shemesh, Luca Silvestrini's acclaimed comic dance theatre provokes and entertains.



The stream can be viewed at https://www.theplace.org.uk/place-online-protein-dance and is part of a series of weekly streaming events on Thursday evenings from The Place Online which will continue for a further four weeks. All screenings are framed by a short introduction from the artist, and audiences will have the opportunity to donate to support The Place and the featured artists during this difficult time. Protein will be paying a fee to all performers in Border Tales for the streaming.

Luca Silvestrini's Protein is one of the UK's leading touring dance companies. This year, it celebrates its 21st anniversary and has announced a multi-dimensional celebratory programme to mark the milestone. As part of this, dance groups around the country were invited to create short works in response to Protein's popular shows. Among those taking part were a rich mix of dancers, including secondary school students and the elderly, as well as trainee professional dancers. You can view Reimagining Protein, a short video featuring some of the work created so far here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lUbEHw2Nvto&feature=youtu.be

Since its first production in 1998, Protein has cemented its reputation as one of Britain's most distinctive dance companies, blending bold and clever choreography with a great sense of humour while connecting theatrical experiences with timely and relevant issues. The company's 21st birthday celebrations draw on Luca's choreographic practice and Protein's belief that dance is for everyone. At the centre of the celebrations is Protein 21, a programme designed to Remix, Reflect on and Reimagine the company's work.

Formed in 1997 and currently one of the most distinctive voices in British dance theatre, Protein uses a blend of original choreography, humour and music to entertain and provoke audiences. The company's idiosyncratic dance theatre is provoked by the everyday and its repertoire includes B for Body, a Place Prize Finalist in 2006, and the award-winning LOL (lots of love), which has toured extensively since its 2011 debut, winning acclaim from critics and audiences alike across the world.





