Propel Dance Will Embark on Tour With MOMENTUM

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The UK's first and only professional wheelchair dance company brings seven powerful short works to audiences across the Midlands and beyond.

Birmingham-based Propel Dance, the UK's first and only professional wheelchair dance company, has announced a new autumn tour of Momentum, a landmark showcase celebrating the power, artistry and excitement of disability dance.

Following £54,931 of investment from Arts Council England, Propel Dance will tour Momentum to four venues from November 2026 to February 2027, in what will be the company's biggest tour to date.

Featuring seven short works, Momentum brings together solos, duets and a quartet in a dynamic programme that showcases the full range of Propel Dance's talent. Joyful, powerful and technically exciting, the production blends contemporary dance with para dance sport technique to create work that is athletic, artistic and unmissable.

The tour will open at Fletchers Theatre, Nottingham College on 4 November, before visiting mac Birmingham on 11 November, the Terry O'Toole Theatre in North Hykeham, Lincolnshire on 5 December, and Warwick Arts Centre on 19 February 2027.

Each performance of Momentum will be unique. Alongside Propel Dance's five company members, the programme will feature a guest professional disabled artist, while a local inclusive or community dance group at each venue will perform a curtain raiser ahead of the main show.

The tour also marks an exciting moment for the development of the company. Returning company members include Rebecca Fowler from Birmingham and Lauren Russell from Leicestershire, joined by Jay Whitehead, Poppy Jones, and Katie McConnell, three new young dancers representing the next generation of disabled dance artists.

The company will spend October in rehearsal at Sense and mac Birmingham, developing and preparing the new works before taking Momentum on the road.

Co-Directors Helen Mason and Amy Dalton-Hardy said: 'Momentum feels like a really important moment for Propel Dance. This is our biggest tour to date and a chance to bring together everything that makes the company so exciting - incredible professional dancers, bold and ambitious choreography, emerging young talent and the communities we work with around the country.

We want every performance to feel like a celebration. The work is joyful, powerful and full of energy, but what makes this tour particularly special is that every venue will also welcome a guest disabled artist and a local community group to the stage. We're incredibly proud to be creating space for more disabled dancers, at every stage of their journey, and we can't wait to share Momentum with audiences.'

Emma Bouch, Dance Development Manager at the Terry O'Toole Theatre added: 'We are absolutely thrilled to partner with Propel Dance as they bring Momentum to the Terry O'Toole Theatre. We're incredibly excited to welcome such a pioneering and inspiring dance company to our community and to be part of a performance that puts inclusive dance centre stage. It's going to be particularly exciting to see our local Youth Dance groups and Unify Dance Company performing alongside Propel in the production. This is an amazing opportunity for them to share the stage with professional disabled dancers, build their confidence, be inspired, and show audiences what they can achieve.

It's going to be an incredible celebration of dance, inclusion, and the talent we have right here in Lincolnshire. For us this is about much more than a performance - it's about creating opportunities, raising the profile of inclusive dance, and giving Lincolnshire audiences the chance to see disability dance celebrated at the highest level. We're incredibly proud to be part of Momentum and can't wait to see our dancers be part of what promises to be an unforgettable evening of dance.'

Award-winning and previously featured on Channel 4, Propel Dance is a company on the rise. With Momentum, it brings together professional disabled artists, emerging talent and local communities in a celebration of everything disability dance can be when it takes centre stage.

Propel Dance presents Momentum

A landmark showcase from the UK's first and only professional wheelchair dance company

TOUR DATES

Tuesday 4 November 2026, 7.30pm

Fletchers Theatre, Nottingham College

Tuesday 11 November 2026, 7.30pm

mac Birmingham

Friday 5 December 2026, 7.30pm

Terry O'Toole Theatre, North Hykeham, Lincolnshire

Friday 19 February 2027, 7.30pm

Warwick Arts Centre

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