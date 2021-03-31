Producers, Artists and Associate Company Announced for Northcott's Futures Programme

Exeter Northcott Futures is a programme of support and professional development resources for theatre-makers in the South West. Now in its second year the Futures programme works with early-career artists, producers and local companies to ensure that Devon is a place in which theatre-makers can develop their creative practice and pursue a career in the arts.

Producers

Thirteen theatre-makers have been accepted on to this year's Producers' Programme. The participants have a variety of experiences in theatre-making - some are experienced writers, others have had careers in other sectors, some have recently graduated - and all have a creative idea they will bring to life. Meeting each Monday night until July with the Northcott's Artist Development Producer, Helen Bovey, they will learn the key aspects of a Producer's role and develop the skills needed to put their plans into action.

'Running the course digitally has its challenges but it also means we can welcome more people. Some participants can't make it to the theatre each week but can join in on Zoom so it's been a positive way to extend our reach and network. We're really proud that new work is being made right now in Devon.' Helen Bovey, Producer at Exeter Northcott

Artists

Ten artists have been selected to join the Artists' Programme. Exploring a number of disciplines including contemporary dance, new writing, comedy and film, the artists are meeting each week for a 'nuts and bolts' session with the Northcott team in subjects ranging from marketing to fundraising, directing and technical theatre. In addition, they are attending monthly Sunday masterclasses with Devon-based artists including Down Stage Write, Running Dog and Paddleboat Theatre Company.

'My heart is SO full from sharing our different artistic practices in the emerging artists group tonight, feeling SO inspired by everyone's nuggets of creative gold. It feels so good to be part of an ensemble.' - Tweet from programme participant

Associate Company

Devon-based Documental Theatre has been selected as a Northcott Associate Company. Headed by Lucy Bell who was a participant in last year's Northcott Producers' Programme, Documental Theatre joins Viv Gordon Company, Jack Dean & Company and Richard Chappell Dance as Northcott Associate Companies and will receive a bespoke package of mentoring and practical support. A writer and recent winner of the Kevin Elyot Award Lucy said:

'For years, Devon has been quite a tough eco-system in which to create work. The problem with that is this: the issues and stories which affect people living regionally, particularly in the South West, don't get a wider airing. South West communities can feel like they are not entitled to author or influence ground-breaking arts. It is so brilliant that ENT has been systematically arming homegrown artists with the resources they need to thrive and sustain their careers. I am so delighted to be supported by ENT because the talented team there are capable of making all sorts of ambitious goals come true. It's genuinely time to "level up" the theatre landscape." - Lucy Bell

For more information on Exeter Northcott's Futures Programme and for other creative opportunities visit https://www.exeternorthcott.co.uk/get-creative/