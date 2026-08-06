Portland Spies to Open at Exeter Northcott Theatre

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Exeter Northcott has announced its next drama based on the true story of Dorset's Ethel “Bunty” Gee, whose search for a more exciting life, and love, drew her into the heart of one of the Cold War's most infamous espionage rings.

From acclaimed writer Caleb Ranson (Midsomer Murders, HBO's Bring Back Alice), the Northcott's Spring production is a tense and thrilling new drama about seduction, loyalty and betrayal in the name of love. Exeter Northcott's Creative Director and Joint Chief Executive Martin Berry said:

"Set against the stark, atmospheric backdrop of Dorset's Portland naval base, this is a story of love, secrecy and espionage at the height of the Cold War. At its heart are ordinary people caught up in an extraordinary international scandal: a lonely woman looking for colour and romance in her life, a charming but damaged man with dangerous secrets, and a world in which desire, ideology and national security collide."

During the Cold War, the South West coast was home to a Portland naval base conducting top secret research into underwater detection, including the development of Britain's first nuclear submarine, HMS Dreadnought. It was there that Ethel Gee worked as a filing clerk and met clerk and spy, Harry Houghton. The two began a passionate love affair and worked together to pass secrets to the soviets, becoming a crucial part of the notorious Portland spy ring before being arrested in 1961.

She was looking for adventure. She found a spy. Britain paid the price...

An impressive creative team includes Martin Berry (Daphne, Exe Men, The Commotion Time – Exeter Northcott Theatre) as Director, multi-award-winning Zoe Squire (Oi Frog & Friends! – West End & UK Tour, Little Mermaid – The Egg, Bath) as Designer, and Ben Sutcliffe (Madame Lucinda's Wonder Show – UK Tour, The Commotion Time – Exeter Northcott) as Musical Director. The show will also feature an original piano score played live on stage.

Building on its reputation as a leading producing theatre, Exeter Northcott's newest production will continue its commitment to staging the South West's untold stories. Previous productions include Daphne inspired by the enigmatic life of Cornwall-based author Daphne Du Maurier, and Exe Men based on the extraordinary story of the Exeter Chiefs.

The play will run from Wednesday 10 March until Saturday 20 March at Exeter Northcott Theatre. Audio-described, BSL-interpreted, captioned and relaxed performances are also available. The age guidance is 12+.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Tuesday 11 August 2026 at exeternorthcott.co.uk/events/portland-spies

Tickets start at £17.50 (+ £2.95 per transaction fee). There is a special 25% discount on performances on the 10th, 11th and 12th March for residents of Dorset, Devon and Cornwall. Exeter Northcott Members will get a 20% discount on up to 4 tickets. U26 Members also receive an exclusive discount on this show.

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