Pop Up Comedy Shop Announces Stand-up Comedy At Shoreditch Town Hall

Pop Up Comedy Shop today announces Stand-Up Comedy at Shoreditch Town Hall, an evening of comedy hosted by Jarred Christmas, and featuring Nick Revell, Jarlath Regan, Nick Dixon, and Marlon Davis, on Saturday 27 April at 8pm (7pm doors). Join five of the UK's funniest comics for some side-splitting Saturday night stand-up in Shoreditch Town Hall's magnificent Assembly Hall.

Host Jarred Christmas has been described by the Evening Standard as "a fabulously boisterous Kiwi with a definite future". Christmas will be joined by BAFTA, Emmy and British Comedy Award-winner Nick Revell; Jarlath Regan, creator of the multi-award winning global hit podcast An Irishman Abroad; Nick Dixon who regularly writes jokes for Hollywood actors including Will Smith; and London-born Marlon Davis who has supported Kevin Bridges, Michael McIntyre and Alan Carr on tour.

Tickets are £12.50 and available from Shoreditch Town Hall's website:

https://shoreditchtownhall.com/whats-on/stand-up-comedy-at-shoreditch-town-hall

Jarred Christmas' television credits include Mock The Week, Nevermind the Buzzcocks, 8 out of 10 Cats, and Argumental. As a stand-up, he has appeared on The Comedy Store, Edinburgh & Beyond, Comedy Blue (Comedy Central), The World Stands-Up (Comedy Central), One Night Stand (Dave), and Russell Howard's Good News (BBC Three). His acting credits include Dwarves Assemble, Hollyoaks Later, Jonathan Creek, Up The Women, and Monumental. He was named 'Best Compere' at the 2016 Chortle Awards.

Marlon Davis has appeared, as a stand-up, on Live at the Apollo (BBC), Comedy Store Live (Comedy Central), Leicester Comedy Festival's Preview Show, London's Comedy Store, Comedy Café, BBC Presents Comedy. He won the FHM Stand-Up Hero in 2009, and has supported Kevin Bridges, Michael McIntyre, and Alan Carr on tour.

Nick Dixon has appeared as a stand-up on Comedy Central at the Comedy Store, The Ice House, and Comedy Store. He was chosen by Will Smith's team, following a YouTube clip from his Comedy Store performance, to work onset with the actor for his new film, adding jokes to the script in real time.

Jarlath Regan has performed, as a stand-up, on Tonight at the Palladium (ITV), Stand up Central (Comedy Central), Russell Howard's Good News (BBC3) Comedy Central's The World Stands Up, Last Comic Standing on NBC, Live at The Stand Comedy Club (BBC Radio Scotland), The Blame Game (BBC Radio Ulster) and The Apprentice You're Fired (TV3). His one man stand-up show Organ Freeman sold out its run at the Edinburgh Fringe, Leicester Square, Vicar Street, and Soho Theatre. He has supported Ardal O'Hanlon, Marc Maron, and Jack Whitehall, and Tatler Magazine named him their 2017 Comedy 'Man of the Year'. He has also published two books of his illustrations, and his podcast An Irishman Abroad has won multiple-awards and become a global hit.

Nick Revell has performed, as a stand-up, on Just For Laughs Festival, Comedy Store, Friday Night Live, Live at Jongleurs, Million Pound Radio Show, The Nick Revell Show, and Nick Revell. His television credits include Just a Minute, The News Quiz, and Quote Unquote. His writing credits include Drop the Dead Donkey, Dressing for Breakfast, After You'd Gone, Dave Allen, Three of a Kind, Not the Nine O'Clock News, Alas Smith and Jones, Rory Bremner and Jasper Carrot, The Million Pound Radio Show, House of the Spirit Levels, and It's That Jo Caulfield Again. He has also written two novels, House of the Spirit Levels and The Night of the Toxic Ostrich, and the stage play Love and Other Fairy Tales. He is also the co-creator of the panel show No Pressure to be Funny.





