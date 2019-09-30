Pink Martini Will Embark on the Silver Jubilee UK Tour

Pink Martini, the internationally acclaimed band who traverse genres in the name of elegance and taste, will celebrate an incredible 25 years since they first began with a very special Silver Jubilee Tour which will come to the UK in May 2020.

The Portland, Oregon-formed group will perform live at London's Royal Albert Hall before travelling to Edinburgh and Liverpool before culminating in Birmingham.

For a quarter of a century, Pink Martini have fused a unique blend of jazz, world music, cabaret, lounge and 1940-50s film music, with the New York Times describing them as the 'suave salon orchestra'.

Ever since their formation, they have wowed crowds worldwide with their signature cocktail of crowd-pleasing classical, pop and jazz arrangements by founder, bandleader and pianist Thomas Lauderdale, showcased by the lux vocals of long term collaborator China Forbes, alongside the eclectic instrumentals of their one of a kind musical ensemble, and have performed in 22 different languages.

Their most recent album, 'Hotel Amour', was released earlier in 2019 in collaboration with the international singing sensation Meow Meow, also featuring guest appearances by Rufus Wainwright, The von Trapps, Barry Humphries (of Dame Edna fame), and the inimitable late French pianist and composer, Michel Legrand.

Tour Dates:



Thursday 21st May 2020 - London Royal Albert Hall

Saturday 23rd May 2020 - Edinburgh Usher Hall

Sunday 24th May 2020 - Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Monday 25th May 2020 - Birmingham Symphony Hall





