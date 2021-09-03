Photos/Video: First Look at the Cast of WHAT'S NEW PUSSYCAT? at Birmingham Repertory Theatre

Today the highly anticipated, brand new musical, What's New Pussycat? has released exclusive first look images of Dominic Andersen as Tom Jones and Bronté Barbé as Mary Western. Brand new studio footage of the cast performing three iconic hits from the show; It's Not Unusual, Mama Told Me Not to Come and Without Love has also been released today.

Check out the all new photos and video below!

It's Not Unusual is performed by Dominic Andersen (Tom Jones) with chorus vocals from Bronté Barbé (Mary Western); Ashley Campbell (Mr Partridge); Rebekah Hinds (The Girl in the Polka Dot Dress); David Mairs-McKenzie (Ensemble); Lisa Mathieson (Ensemble); Fallon Mondlane (Ensemble); Naomi Katiyo (Ensemble); and Owen Saward (Ensemble).

Mama Told Me Not to Come is performed by Ashley Campbell; Owen Saward; David Mairs-McKenzie; Dominic Andersen; Rebekah Hinds; Bronté Barbé; Lisa Mathieson; and Naomi Katiyo, and Without Love is performed by Bronté Barbé with backing vocals from Lisa Mathieson; Fallon Mondlane and Naomi Katiyo. Matt Brind is the Musical Supervisor, Orchestrator and Music Producer.

Freely inspired by the novel The History of Tom Jones, A Foundling, this romantic musical comedy reimagines Fielding's classic tale in London's swinging sixties. Written by the Tony Award winning Joe DiPietro (Memphis The Musical), with a stellar creative team including director Luke Sheppard and legendary choreographer Dame Arlene Phillips, get ready for music, mods and rocking romance when the show enjoys its world premiere at The REP from 8 October - 14 November.

What's New Pussycat? is set to the soundtrack of Sir Tom Jones' greatest hit songs: Green, Green Grass of Home, It's Not Unusual, Leave Your Hat On, Delilah, Mama Told Me Not To Come, Sex Bomb and, of course, What's New Pussycat?

What's New Pussycat? runs 8 October - 14 November.

Tickets from £17.50 at https://www.birmingham-rep.co.uk/whats-on/whats-new-pussycat.html or 0121 236 4455.