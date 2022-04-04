Photos: ViSiBLE Presents FIVE CHARACTERS IN SEARCH OF A GOOD NIGHT'S SLEEP

ViSiBLE, a theatre company dedicated to creating work focused on later life, today announce the full cast and new dates for the world première of Five Characters in Search of a Good Night's Sleep, devised by Mike Alfreds and Sonja Linden with the company - Geraldine Alexander, Andrew Hawkins, Sally Knyvette, Gary Lilburn and Vincenzo Nicoli.

The production, originally postponed due to Covid-19 in 2020, opens at Southwark Playhouse on 29 April, with previews from 27 April, and runs until 21 May.