Photos: ViSiBLE Presents FIVE CHARACTERS IN SEARCH OF A GOOD NIGHT'S SLEEP

The production, originally postponed due to Covid-19 in 2020, opens at Southwark Playhouse on 29 April.

Apr. 4, 2022  

ViSiBLE, a theatre company dedicated to creating work focused on later life, today announce the full cast and new dates for the world première of Five Characters in Search of a Good Night's Sleep, devised by Mike Alfreds and Sonja Linden with the company - Geraldine Alexander, Andrew Hawkins, Sally Knyvette, Gary Lilburn and Vincenzo Nicoli.

The production, originally postponed due to Covid-19 in 2020, opens at Southwark Playhouse on 29 April, with previews from 27 April, and runs until 21 May.

Photo Credit: Bessell Photography

Vincenzo Nicoli, Geraldine Alexander, Sally Knyvette, Gary Lilburn

Vincenzo Nicoli, Geraldine Alexander, Sally Knyvette, Gary Lilburn

Vincenzo Nicoli, Geraldine Alexander and director Mike Alfreds & artistic director Sonja Linden

Vincenzo Nicoli, Geraldine Alexander and director Mike Alfreds & artistic director Sonja Linden

Geraldine Alexander, Andrew Hawkins, Vincenzo Nicoli and Sally Knyvette

Geraldine Alexander, Andrew Hawkins, Vincenzo Nicoli and Sally Knyvette

Director Mike Alfreds, Artistic Director Sonja Linden, Andrew Hawkins & Vincenzo Nicoli

Director Mike Alfreds, Artistic Director Sonja Linden, Andrew Hawkins & Vincenzo Nicoli

Director Mike Alfreds, Artistic Director Sonja Linden and Videographer Nicholas Seargant

Director Mike Alfreds, Artistic Director Sonja Linden and Videographer Nicholas Seargant

Andrew Hawkins, Gary Lilburn, Vincenzo Nicoli, Geraldine Alexander and Sally Knyvette

Andrew Hawkins, Gary Lilburn, Vincenzo Nicoli, Geraldine Alexander and Sally Knyvette



