Photos: THE FARMER'S WIFE in Rehearsal at Theatre by the Lake
Performances will run 18 September – 10 October 2026.
All new rehearsal photos have been released for The Farmer’s Wife inspired by Helen Rebanks’ best-selling memoir. Written by award-winning playwright Hannah Khalil and shaped by real voices of women within the local farming community. Directed by Theatre by the Lake’s Artistic Director and joint CEO Liz Stevenson. Check out the photos below!
A deeply moving and human drama, the play follows three generations of women living on a family farm and explores the beauty and weight of a life rooted in the land. The world premiere opening at Theatre by the Lake from 18 September to 10 October 2026 stars local talent Christine Entwisle and Eireann Devlin alongside soap opera veteran Roberta Kerr.
Welcome to the farm. In The Farmer’s Wife, one day holds a lifetime. Three generations of women from the same family – a daughter, a mother and a grandmother – share a kitchen, their stories overlapping as the past and present sit side by side. The animals need feeding. The bills need paying. The forms need filling in. The meals need cooking. The vet needs calling. The list never ends. At the centre of it all is one woman, holding everything together and beginning to wonder how much longer she can.
Performances will run 18 September – 10 October 2026 at Theatre by the Lake, Lakeside, Keswick.
Photo Credit: Grant Archer
Roberta Kerr, Christine Entwisle, Eireann Devlin
Playwright Hannah Khalil
Director Liz Stevenson
Reference Books in the Rehearsal Room
Book and script
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