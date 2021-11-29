Photos: SNOW WHITE To Bring Festive Family Magic To Parr Hall This Panto Season

It has been another tough year but we can all enjoy panto season together with hope, laughter and a happily ever after thanks to Snow White at Parr Hall.

Warrington's much-loved festive family show was cancelled at the beginning of 2021 due to the pandemic but the organisers are determined to come back bigger and better this January.

So it's off to work they go. Culture Warrington is again teaming up with Tony Peers Ltd to present a spectacular and hilarious version of the classic fairytale for all ages.

Snow White will retell the classic story with fabulous costumes, dazzling song and dance numbers and stunning scenery brought to you by the team behind 2020's enchanting Cinderella.

When the Magic Mirror declares Snow White to be the fairest in the land, it sends her stepmother, the Wicked Queen, into a jealous rage. In her attempt to escape, she meets seven new friends deep in the forest who help her to combat the evil forces at work.

Can the Wicked Queen be defeated? Join the Snow White, the handsome Prince and seven friendly dwarfs to find out.

Full to the brim with traditional slapstick humour and sing-along songs, it is sure to delight kids and adults alike and bring a little sparkle to the start of 2022. Mirror, Mirror on the wall, don't miss the fairest pantomime of them all!

Producer Tony Peers said: "We're thrilled to be back after what has been a very long and difficult time for so many people. Live theatre has been greatly missed over the past 18 months and we cannot wait to bring laughter and magic to Warrington in the New Year with Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs."

Chris Persoglio, Venue and Events Manager at Parr Hall, added: "Hosting the panto with Tony Peers Ltd is always one of our highlights, not only of the festive season but of the year. So we're absolutely delighted that we're finally able to bring Snow White back after the pandemic restrictions.

"The spectacle and magic of panto brings so much joy to families at Christmas time. The colourful shows create long lasting memories and for young children it is often their first experience of theatre."

Snow White is at Parr Hall between 7 and 16 January. Tickets are from £10.50. Visit parrhall.culturewarrington.org/whats-on/snow-white.