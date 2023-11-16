Photos: Polka Theatre Presents THE SNOW QUEEN

Production images have been released for Polka Theatre's Snow Queen, the first commission of Artistic Director Helen Matravers’ tenure - which is taking place in the Main Theatre until 21 January.

The Snow Queen, written by Jude Christian ('Hamlet', 'Dick Whittington', National Theatre, 'Jack and The Beanstalk', Lyric Hammersmith) based on the classic story by Hans Christian Andersen, will be directed by Emma Baggott, and stars Finlay McGuigan (‘The Tempest’, Regents Park Open Air Theatre and Unicorn Theatre), Joe Boylan (‘Accidental Death of An Anarchist’, Theatre Royal Haymarket; ‘I Want My Hat Back’ Little Angel Theatre), Paula James (‘The Lost Spells’, UK tour; ‘The Wind in the Wilton’s’, Wilton’s Music Hall), Phoebe Naughton (‘Comedy of Errors’, Shakespeare’s Globe; ‘The Wonderful World of Dissocia’, Theatre Royal Stratford East) and Rebecca Wilson (‘The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time', National Theatre UK tour).

Gerda is on the magical quest of a lifetime. Her best friend Kai has disappeared with the mysterious Snow Queen, and if Gerda doesn’t rescue him soon, he’ll be trapped in an endless winter forever. Come on an unforgettable and thrilling adventure where the strength of friendship is tested to its limits, and nothing is quite what it seems in the fantastical, frosty world of The Snow Queen.

Jude Christian said, “Polka is a magical place for families and communities, and Christmas is the most wondrous time of year to make theatre, so I couldn’t be more excited to be part of The Snow Queen. We want to make a show that’s noisy and caring and masses of fun, inspired by this beautiful story about best friends and the adventure of growing up together.”

