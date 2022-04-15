Photos: Lillias White, Billy Stritch, and More at Crazy Coqs

For the first time, Broadway star and Tony Award winner, Lillias White is appearing at The Crazy Coqs in London with two of her most popular shows, 'Lillias White sings Broadway' and 'Hoagy Carmichael & Friends'.



She is accompanied by the internationally celebrated artist Billy Stritch on piano, performing these very different shows, which will alternate from night-to-night.

Billy is also performing his solo show, 'An Evening with Billy Stritch' with guest star Debbie Wileman to perform their smash-hit duet, 'Since You Left New York' (written by Billy Stritch and Sandy Knox)

This limited engagement, featuring these two prominent American artists and some of the greatest music written for Broadway and the Golden Age of popular music, promises to be an infectious toe tapper and a welcomed stroll down a musical memory lane.

The season is produced by Hoagy Carmichael Jr.

