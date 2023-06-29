Photos: Inside The Rehearsal Room For Anna Hibiscus' SONG

Anna Hibiscus’ Song is a theatrical adaptation of the much-loved children's book by Atinuke. Go inside the rehearsal room for the production below!

Staged in the intimate and flexible Playhouse, the story of Anna Hibiscus is directed and adapted by Utopia Theatre Founder, CEO and Artistic Director Mojisola Kareem-Elufowoju.

Told through music, dance, puppetry and traditional African storytelling, this theatrical adaptation of Atinuke’s much-loved children's book promises to have audiences beaming from ear to ear. Suitable for children aged 3+ and their families, the performances will be interactive and colourful throughout to bring the stage and story to life.

The cast includes Althea Burey ( Narrator, Angel, Mama), Malick Bojang (Grandfather, Chocolate, Papa), Saskia Rose (Anna Hibiscus), Maya Thompson (Auntie Jolie and Narrator), Dorthea Darby (Grandmother, Ben, Uncle Tunde). The on-stage musician will be Julius Obende.

‘Today we offer you a story of happiness. Of self-discovery. Of song. And of dance!’

This is the story of a young girl named Anna Hibiscus. Anna lives in amazing Africa. Ibadan, Nigeria to be exact.

Anna Hibiscus is so filled with happiness that she feels like she might float away. And the more she talks to her mother and father and grandfather and grandmother and aunties and cousins about it, the more her happiness grows! There's only one thing to do...Sing!

