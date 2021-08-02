Photos: Inside Rehearsals For PARK BENCH At The Park Theatre

All new rehearsal images have been released for Tori Allen-Martin's new play Park Bench which kicks off Park Theatre's reopening on the 4th August. Commissioned for this specific moment in time, it asks questions about how lockdown has changed the way we communicate and the relationships we have , and whether these changes are here to stay.

Park Bench shows a knotty, complicated relationship that has over time shifted between friend to lover, from claustrophobic closeness to deafening silences. After more than a year apart and months of isolation, Liv and Theo reconnect online - only to find that the frank conversation they need have with each other is too big for the small screen. Has a year of sitting with their feelings made them any better at expressing them?

Photo credit: Mark Douet