Photos: Inside Rehearsals For Alison Spittle's GLACIER, Starring Debra Baker, Sophie Steer, and Emma Lau

All new rehearsal photos have been released for Glacier starring Debra Baker, Sophie Steer and Emma Lau, which opens at Old Fire Station, Oxford from Monday 4 - Saturday 23 December 2023.

Written by award-winning writer and comedian Alison Spittle, dark comedy theatre show Glacier follows three women on Christmas day, all separately seeking solace at the tranquil Lake Foxleighmere. Lucy thinks it’s the perfect place for a good scream. Jools thinks it’s the perfect place to escape her family, just for an hour. Dawn thinks it’s the perfect place to become invisible. When all three create an unofficial tradition of swimming at the same place on Christmas Day every year, each character’s troubles bubble to the surface and friendships develop, with warmth, wit and the heartbreak of the festive season.