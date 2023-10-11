Photos: Inside Rehearsal and Full Cast Set For TWELVE ANGRY MEN on UK Tour

The show opens at Theatre Royal Windsor next week.

By: Oct. 11, 2023

Bill Kenwright Limited has announced the full cast for the return of record-breaking production of Twelve Angry Men by Reginald Rose alongside a first look into rehearsals, ahead of the show opening at Theatre Royal Windsor next week. Check out the photos below!

This stage adaptation of the classic title stars Patrick Duffy (Man from Atlantis, Dallas), Tristan Gemmill (Coronation Street, Casualty), Michael Greco (EastEnders), Ben Nealon (Soldier Soldier), Gary Webster (Minder, Family Affairs) and Gray O’Brien (Coronation Street, Peak Practice) – now completing the cast are Paul Beech, Samarge Hamilton, Jeffrey Harmer, Mark Heenehan, Kenneth Jay, Paul Lavers, and Owen Oldroyd.

Tour Dates

Theatre Royal Windsor theatreroyalwindsor.co.uk
Wed 18 – Sat 28 Oct 2023 01753 853 888
Alexandra Theatre, Birmingham atgtickets.com/birmingham
Mon 30 Oct – Sat 04 Nov 2023
Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham everymantheatre.org.uk
Mon 06 – Sat 11 Nov 2023 01242 572 573
Wycombe Swan, High Wycombe wycombeswan.co.uk
Mon 13 – Sat 18 Nov 2023 0343 310 0060
Theatre Royal Brighton atgtickets.com/brighton
Mon 20 – Sat 25 Nov 2023
Theatre Royal Bath theatreroyal.org.uk
Mon 27 Nov – Sat 02 Dec 2023 01225 448844

Photo Credit:  Jack Merriman Photography

Photos: Inside Rehearsal and Full Cast Set For TWELVE ANGRY MEN on UK Tour
Patrick Duffy

Photos: Inside Rehearsal and Full Cast Set For TWELVE ANGRY MEN on UK Tour
Cast

Photos: Inside Rehearsal and Full Cast Set For TWELVE ANGRY MEN on UK Tour
Cast

Photos: Inside Rehearsal and Full Cast Set For TWELVE ANGRY MEN on UK Tour
Cast

Photos: Inside Rehearsal and Full Cast Set For TWELVE ANGRY MEN on UK Tour
Cast

Photos: Inside Rehearsal and Full Cast Set For TWELVE ANGRY MEN on UK Tour
Patrick Duffy, Michael Greco, and cast

Photos: Inside Rehearsal and Full Cast Set For TWELVE ANGRY MEN on UK Tour
Patrick Duffy

Photos: Inside Rehearsal and Full Cast Set For TWELVE ANGRY MEN on UK Tour
Patrick Duffy

Photos: Inside Rehearsal and Full Cast Set For TWELVE ANGRY MEN on UK Tour
Mark Heenehan and Patrick Duffy

Photos: Inside Rehearsal and Full Cast Set For TWELVE ANGRY MEN on UK Tour
Paul Beech, Patrick Duffy, Michael Greco, Kenneth Jay, Ben Nealon, Owen Oldroyd and Gary Webster

Photos: Inside Rehearsal and Full Cast Set For TWELVE ANGRY MEN on UK Tour
Michael Greco

Photos: Inside Rehearsal and Full Cast Set For TWELVE ANGRY MEN on UK Tour
Patrick Duffy

Photos: Inside Rehearsal and Full Cast Set For TWELVE ANGRY MEN on UK Tour
Patrick Duffy

Photos: Inside Rehearsal and Full Cast Set For TWELVE ANGRY MEN on UK Tour
Patrick Duffy

Photos: Inside Rehearsal and Full Cast Set For TWELVE ANGRY MEN on UK Tour
Michael Greco

Photos: Inside Rehearsal and Full Cast Set For TWELVE ANGRY MEN on UK Tour
Patrick Duffy

Photos: Inside Rehearsal and Full Cast Set For TWELVE ANGRY MEN on UK Tour
Patrick Duffy (back to camera), Paul Beech, Michael Greco, Kenneth Jay, Ben Nealon, Gray Oa??Brien (background) and Owen Oldroyd.

Photos: Inside Rehearsal and Full Cast Set For TWELVE ANGRY MEN on UK Tour
Michael Greco

Photos: Inside Rehearsal and Full Cast Set For TWELVE ANGRY MEN on UK Tour
Patrick Duffy

Photos: Inside Rehearsal and Full Cast Set For TWELVE ANGRY MEN on UK Tour
Cast

Photos: Inside Rehearsal and Full Cast Set For TWELVE ANGRY MEN on UK Tour
Cast




Recommended For You