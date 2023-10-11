Photos: Inside Rehearsal and Full Cast Set For TWELVE ANGRY MEN on UK Tour

Bill Kenwright Limited has announced the full cast for the return of record-breaking production of Twelve Angry Men by Reginald Rose alongside a first look into rehearsals, ahead of the show opening at Theatre Royal Windsor next week. Check out the photos below!

This stage adaptation of the classic title stars Patrick Duffy (Man from Atlantis, Dallas), Tristan Gemmill (Coronation Street, Casualty), Michael Greco (EastEnders), Ben Nealon (Soldier Soldier), Gary Webster (Minder, Family Affairs) and Gray O’Brien (Coronation Street, Peak Practice) – now completing the cast are Paul Beech, Samarge Hamilton, Jeffrey Harmer, Mark Heenehan, Kenneth Jay, Paul Lavers, and Owen Oldroyd.

Tour Dates

Theatre Royal Windsor theatreroyalwindsor.co.uk

Wed 18 – Sat 28 Oct 2023 01753 853 888

Alexandra Theatre, Birmingham atgtickets.com/birmingham

Mon 30 Oct – Sat 04 Nov 2023

Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham everymantheatre.org.uk

Mon 06 – Sat 11 Nov 2023 01242 572 573

Wycombe Swan, High Wycombe wycombeswan.co.uk

Mon 13 – Sat 18 Nov 2023 0343 310 0060

Theatre Royal Brighton atgtickets.com/brighton

Mon 20 – Sat 25 Nov 2023

Theatre Royal Bath theatreroyal.org.uk

Mon 27 Nov – Sat 02 Dec 2023 01225 448844