Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the UK Tour of THE WAY OLD FRIENDS DO

All new rehearsal photos have been released for Ian Hallard's new play, The Way Old Friends Do, which will be touring the UK from March with a season at London's Park Theatre.

Simultaneously tender and laugh-out-loud funny, this heartfelt story, written by and starring Ian Hallard (The Boys In The Band) is directed by Mark Gatiss (Sherlock, Dracula, Doctor Who, The League of Gentlemen).

The cast includes Donna Berlin (Doctors) James Bradshaw (Endeavour), Sara Crowe (Olivier Award winner for Private Lives), Andrew Horton (Jupiter's Legacy) and Rose Shalloo (Call The Midwife).