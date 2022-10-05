Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the Tour of THE LAVENDER HILL MOB

All new rehearsal photos have been released for Jeremy Sams' upcoming production of classic Ealing Comedy The Lavender Hill Mob based on the screenplay by T.E.B. Clarke, adapted for the stage by Phil Porter.

The production has its world premiere at Cheltenham Everyman from 13th October 2022, before touring to Clwyd, Cardiff, Malvern, Richmond, Brighton, Chichester, Cambridge, Guildford, Glasgow, Bath and Truro, Hall for Cornwall.