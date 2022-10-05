Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the Tour of THE LAVENDER HILL MOB
The production has its world premiere at Cheltenham Everyman from 13th October 2022.
All new rehearsal photos have been released for Jeremy Sams' upcoming production of classic Ealing Comedy The Lavender Hill Mob based on the screenplay by T.E.B. Clarke, adapted for the stage by Phil Porter.
The production has its world premiere at Cheltenham Everyman from 13th October 2022, before touring to Clwyd, Cardiff, Malvern, Richmond, Brighton, Chichester, Cambridge, Guildford, Glasgow, Bath and Truro, Hall for Cornwall.
This side-splittingly funny, fast-paced comedy tells the story of Henry Holland, an unassuming bank clerk who dreams of stealing the van full of gold bullion he drives across London each day. When Henry learns that his new lodger makes Eiffel Tower paperweights out of lead, he devises a plan to make his dream a reality. It's a golden opportunity to pull off the crime of the century, they'd have to be fools to mess it up...
Cast: Victoria Blunt (Audrey), Guy Burgess (Farrow), Aamira Challenger (Fernanda), Tessa Churchard (Lady Agnes), John Dougall (Sir Horace), Justin Edwards (Pendlebury/Ambassador), Miles Jupp (Holland), Tim Sutton (Sammy)
Photo Credit: Callum Heinrich
Victoria Blunt, Aamira Challenger, John Dougall
Justin Edwards, Miles Jupp, and company
Aamira Challenger