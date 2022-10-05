Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the Tour of THE LAVENDER HILL MOB

The production has its world premiere at Cheltenham Everyman from 13th October 2022.

Register for UK Regional News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 05, 2022  

All new rehearsal photos have been released for Jeremy Sams' upcoming production of classic Ealing Comedy The Lavender Hill Mob based on the screenplay by T.E.B. Clarke, adapted for the stage by Phil Porter.

The production has its world premiere at Cheltenham Everyman from 13th October 2022, before touring to Clwyd, Cardiff, Malvern, Richmond, Brighton, Chichester, Cambridge, Guildford, Glasgow, Bath and Truro, Hall for Cornwall.

This side-splittingly funny, fast-paced comedy tells the story of Henry Holland, an unassuming bank clerk who dreams of stealing the van full of gold bullion he drives across London each day. When Henry learns that his new lodger makes Eiffel Tower paperweights out of lead, he devises a plan to make his dream a reality. It's a golden opportunity to pull off the crime of the century, they'd have to be fools to mess it up...

Cast: Victoria Blunt (Audrey), Guy Burgess (Farrow), Aamira Challenger (Fernanda), Tessa Churchard (Lady Agnes), John Dougall (Sir Horace), Justin Edwards (Pendlebury/Ambassador), Miles Jupp (Holland), Tim Sutton (Sammy)

Photo Credit: Callum Heinrich

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the Tour of THE LAVENDER HILL MOB
Victoria Blunt, Aamira Challenger, John Dougall

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the Tour of THE LAVENDER HILL MOB
Tim Sutton

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the Tour of THE LAVENDER HILL MOB
Miles Jupp

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the Tour of THE LAVENDER HILL MOB
Justin Edwards, Miles Jupp, and company

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the Tour of THE LAVENDER HILL MOB
Justin Edwards, Miles Jupp

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the Tour of THE LAVENDER HILL MOB
Justin Edwards

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the Tour of THE LAVENDER HILL MOB
Aamira Challenger




More Hot Stories For You


Vertigo Theatre Productions Announces Cast of BOUND Stage AdaptationVertigo Theatre Productions Announces Cast of BOUND Stage Adaptation
October 4, 2022

Award winning Vertigo Theatre Productions have announced the lead cast for the world premiere stage adaptation of the acclaimed movie BOUND written by the legendary Wachowskis (The Matrix, V For Vendetta, Cloud Atlas, Sense8) and adapted to the stage by Craig Hepworth (Porno Chic, Exam, Noir).
FOIL ARMS AND HOG Will Embark on UK TourFOIL ARMS AND HOG Will Embark on UK Tour
October 4, 2022

Foil Arms and Hog are touring the UK in Autumn 2023 with Hogwash. Tickets go on sale on Thursday 6th October.
THE SERIAL KILLER NEXT DOOR Comes to Parr HallTHE SERIAL KILLER NEXT DOOR Comes to Parr Hall
October 4, 2022

 Fans of Netflix's latest drama about the hideous crimes of Jeffrey Dahmer are being invited to delve deeper into the chilling world of serial killers at an event at Parr Hall.
Sherman Theatre Announces Details of its 50th Birthday Year
October 4, 2022

Sherman Theatre has announced the first productions of this celebratory year with a diverse range of both emerging and established voices in Welsh theatre taking centre stage. Over the course of the year, communities across Cardiff and South Wales will once again see their experience represented on the Sherman’s stages with work in both Welsh and English.
Cast and Creatives Announced for Corn Exchange Newbury's Christmas Pantomime JACK AND THE BEANSTALKCast and Creatives Announced for Corn Exchange Newbury's Christmas Pantomime JACK AND THE BEANSTALK
October 4, 2022

Matthew Cavendish (The Play That Goes Wrong, West End and Broadway;  Showstopper! The Improvised Musical, West End/Edinburgh) will give audiences plenty of opportunities to boo and hiss as he plays Fleshcreep, and Will Beckerleg (Madagascar, UK Tour; Summer Holiday, UK Tour) returns to the Corn Exchange as he steps into the role of Fairy Fabulous.