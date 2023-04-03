Photos: Inside Rehearsal For WUTHERING HEIGHTS UK Tour

All new rehearsal photos have been released for WUTHERING HEIGHTS, the brand-new adaptation of Emily Brontë's classic novel, opening at Royal & Derngate, Northampton from 24 April - 6 May, with a national press night on Friday 28 April ahead of a UK tour, playing Oxford, London, Coventry and Newcastle.

Channelling Emily Brontë's piercing wit and fierce emotion, Inspector Sands presents a retelling of this classic story of obsessive love and revenge in their boldly humorous and humane style. Their thrilling new version draws out themes of intergenerational trauma, and the dangerous impact of social exclusion...confronting us all with urgent questions for our own times.

Told through the eyes and memories of housekeeper Nelly, alone in her kitchen during a long night of the soul, haunted by the story.

Leander Deeny (he/him) (The Wonderful World of Dissocia - Stratford East, The Tempest - Shakespeare's Rose Theatre York, Robin Hood - The Watermill) will play 'Earnshaw/Edgar/Linton', John Askew (he/him) (Road - Oldham Coliseum, Rita, Sue and Bob Too - Out of Joint / UK tour, Wuthering Heights - Theatre Royal Windsor) will play 'Hindley / Hareton', Giulia Innocenti (she/her), co-founder and co-Artistic Director of Inspector Sands, (The Elephantom - NT, Cinderella - Oxford Playhouse, Cymbeline - Kneehigh) will play 'Nelly', artist, writer and performer Lua Bairstow (they/she) (The Sound Grief Project - Bradford Producing Hub, Transform, Leeds Playhouse, Maybe I Should Freeze My Eggs, Digs, Neuroqueer - Theatre with Legs, Pleasance Courtyard, Camden People's Theatre) will play 'Catherine / Catherine's ghost', Ike Bennett (he/him) (Road - Northern Stage) will play 'Heathcliff', and Nicole Sawyerr (she/her) (Road - Northern Stage, Don Quixote - Perth Theatre, Beneath the City - Birmingham Rep) will play 'Isabella/Frances/Young Cathy'.