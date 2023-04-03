Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For WUTHERING HEIGHTS UK Tour

Performances run at Royal & Derngate, Northampton from 24 April - 6 May, ahead of a UK tour.

Apr. 03, 2023  

All new rehearsal photos have been released for WUTHERING HEIGHTS, the brand-new adaptation of Emily Brontë's classic novel, opening at Royal & Derngate, Northampton from 24 April - 6 May, with a national press night on Friday 28 April ahead of a UK tour, playing Oxford, London, Coventry and Newcastle.

Channelling Emily Brontë's piercing wit and fierce emotion, Inspector Sands presents a retelling of this classic story of obsessive love and revenge in their boldly humorous and humane style. Their thrilling new version draws out themes of intergenerational trauma, and the dangerous impact of social exclusion...confronting us all with urgent questions for our own times.

Told through the eyes and memories of housekeeper Nelly, alone in her kitchen during a long night of the soul, haunted by the story.

Leander Deeny (he/him) (The Wonderful World of Dissocia - Stratford East, The Tempest - Shakespeare's Rose Theatre York, Robin Hood - The Watermill) will play 'Earnshaw/Edgar/Linton', John Askew (he/him) (Road - Oldham Coliseum, Rita, Sue and Bob Too - Out of Joint / UK tour, Wuthering Heights - Theatre Royal Windsor) will play 'Hindley / Hareton', Giulia Innocenti (she/her), co-founder and co-Artistic Director of Inspector Sands, (The Elephantom - NT, Cinderella - Oxford Playhouse, Cymbeline - Kneehigh) will play 'Nelly', artist, writer and performer Lua Bairstow (they/she) (The Sound Grief Project - Bradford Producing Hub, Transform, Leeds Playhouse, Maybe I Should Freeze My Eggs, Digs, Neuroqueer - Theatre with Legs, Pleasance Courtyard, Camden People's Theatre) will play 'Catherine / Catherine's ghost', Ike Bennett (he/him) (Road - Northern Stage) will play 'Heathcliff', and Nicole Sawyerr (she/her) (Road - Northern Stage, Don Quixote - Perth Theatre, Beneath the City - Birmingham Rep) will play 'Isabella/Frances/Young Cathy'.

Photo Credit: Paul Blakemore

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For WUTHERING HEIGHTS UK Tour

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For WUTHERING HEIGHTS UK Tour

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For WUTHERING HEIGHTS UK Tour

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For WUTHERING HEIGHTS UK Tour

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For WUTHERING HEIGHTS UK Tour

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For WUTHERING HEIGHTS UK Tour

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For WUTHERING HEIGHTS UK Tour

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For WUTHERING HEIGHTS UK Tour

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For WUTHERING HEIGHTS UK Tour

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For WUTHERING HEIGHTS UK Tour

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For WUTHERING HEIGHTS UK Tour

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For WUTHERING HEIGHTS UK Tour

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For WUTHERING HEIGHTS UK Tour



Laura Doddington and Jacob Bukasa Join THE BIRDS AND THE BEES UK Tour Photo
Laura Doddington and Jacob Bukasa Join THE BIRDS AND THE BEES UK Tour
Final casting has been announced for the upcoming UK tour of hilarious comedy romp The Birds and the Bees, opening 10 May. See how to purchase tickets!
DIZNEY IN DRAG Comes To Brighton Fringe This May Photo
DIZNEY IN DRAG Comes To Brighton Fringe This May
Following smash hit, critically acclaimed runs around Australia, The Hairy Godmothers are bringing their flagship show Dizney in Drag: Once Upon a Parody to the UK for the very first time. In a flurry of glitter, tiaras and steel cap boots, these Western Australian performers can't wait to delight, excite and entertain British audiences with an eight show run at Brighton Fringe.
Hightide Announces New Artistic Mission and First Season of Work Programmed By Artistic Di Photo
Hightide Announces New Artistic Mission and First Season of Work Programmed By Artistic Director Clare Slater
HighTide has announced the first season of work programmed by new Artistic Director Clare Slater, as she sets out a refreshed Artistic Mission for the company.  Building on HighTide's celebrated legacy as a new writing company, HighTide are reshaping to become wholly writer-centred, with a deeper, more focussed commitment to playwrights.
Lazarus Theatre Presents THE CHANGELING This Halloween Season Photo
Lazarus Theatre Presents THE CHANGELING This Halloween Season
Lazarus Theatre Company return to Southwark Playhouse this Autumn with a production that promises not to be for the faint-hearted.  Turning their bold ensemble methods to a reinterpretation of Thomas Middleton and William Rowley’s rarely staged play The Changeling, audiences are ensured a thrilling and unsettling pre-cursor to Halloween. 

More Hot Stories For You


Laura Doddington and Jacob Bukasa Join THE BIRDS AND THE BEES UK TourLaura Doddington and Jacob Bukasa Join THE BIRDS AND THE BEES UK Tour
March 31, 2023

Final casting has been announced for the upcoming UK tour of hilarious comedy romp The Birds and the Bees, opening 10 May. See how to purchase tickets!
DIZNEY IN DRAG Comes To Brighton Fringe This MayDIZNEY IN DRAG Comes To Brighton Fringe This May
March 31, 2023

Following smash hit, critically acclaimed runs around Australia, The Hairy Godmothers are bringing their flagship show Dizney in Drag: Once Upon a Parody to the UK for the very first time. In a flurry of glitter, tiaras and steel cap boots, these Western Australian performers can't wait to delight, excite and entertain British audiences with an eight show run at Brighton Fringe.
Cast and Creative Team Announced For THE SUSPICIONS OF MR WHICHER At The WatermillCast and Creative Team Announced For THE SUSPICIONS OF MR WHICHER At The Watermill
March 30, 2023

The full cast and creative team have been announced for THE SUSPICIONS OF MR WHICHER – the world premiere stage adaptation of Kate Summerscale's vivid and gripping best-selling non-fiction thriller - that will run at The Watermill Theatre from Friday 5 May until Saturday 10 June.
Tickets On Sale To Bath's Garden Theatre FestivalTickets On Sale To Bath's Garden Theatre Festival
March 30, 2023

The Garden Theatre Festival is back in Bath for its third triumphant year. Tickets go on sale from 5pm on Thursday 30th March, with a 10% discount for the first 100 tickets for all shows until 10th April (Easter Monday) - so get your tickets now!
Hightide Announces New Artistic Mission and First Season of Work Programmed By Artistic Director Clare SlaterHightide Announces New Artistic Mission and First Season of Work Programmed By Artistic Director Clare Slater
March 30, 2023

HighTide has announced the first season of work programmed by new Artistic Director Clare Slater, as she sets out a refreshed Artistic Mission for the company.  Building on HighTide's celebrated legacy as a new writing company, HighTide are reshaping to become wholly writer-centred, with a deeper, more focussed commitment to playwrights.
share