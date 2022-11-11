Photos: Inside Rehearsal For THE NUTCRACKER at the Bristol Old Vic

With only a few weeks to go before previews begin for Bristol Old Vic's The Nutcracker, take a look inside rehearsals with photography from Geraint Lewis.



Bristol Old Vic presents its latest bold and wild Christmas show. Following on from such Bristol Old Vic festive treats as Peter Pan, Swallows and Amazons and the record-breaking A Christmas Carol is a theatrical re-telling of The Nutcracker, full of magic, music, and love.



From the pens of Tom Morris and composer/lyricist Gwyneth Herbert, The Nutcracker is a magical, musical adaptation of the story behind the classic ballet.



Directed by Lee Lyford (The Snow Queen, A Christmas Carol, The Elephant Man) and uniting the talents of Bristol Old Vic regulars Tristan Sturrock (Peter Pan, Tristan & Yseult), Patrycja Kujawska (Dead Dog in a Suitcase, The Grinning Man), Guy Hughes (Twelfth Night, The Little Matchgirl) and Harry Bird (A Christmas Carol, The Snow Queen) with Bristol Old Vic debuts for Denzel Baidoo (Screw, Suspicion), Mae Munuo (Gulliver, The Bolds) and Kirris Rivieré (A View from the Bridge, Sandman and Manhunt).

Photo Credit: Geraint Lewis