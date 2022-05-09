Photos: Inside Rehearsal For THE DANCE OF DEATH at Ustinov Studio in Bath

All new rehearsal images have been released for the Arcola Theatre's upcoming production of Strindberg's The Dance of Death, starring Lindsay Duncan and Hilton McRae. The productions on 31 May at the Ustinov Studio in Bath, before touring to Oxford Playhouse, Cambridge Arts Theatre and Royal & Derngate, Northampton, before completing its run at the Arcola Theatre throughout July.

As their 30th wedding anniversary approaches, Alice and Edgar are locked in a bitter struggle. They've driven away their children and their friends. Their relationship is sustained by taunts and recriminations. When a newcomer breaks into the midst of the fray, their insular lives threaten to spin out of control. Laced with biting humour, The Dance of Death is August Strindberg's landmark drama about a marriage pushed to its limits.

Oscar winning playwright Rebecca Lenkiewicz reunites with Arcola Theatre's co-founder and Artistic Director Mehmet Ergen for the world première of a thrilling new version.