Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For RUNNING WITH LIONS at the Lyric Hammersmith

pixeltracker

Performances run Thursday 10th February – Saturday 12th March 2022. 

Feb. 1, 2022  

All new rehearsal images have been released for Running With Lions, the first joint production from the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre and Talawa Theatre Company.

Running With Lions is an intergenerational family drama about love, loss and hope: following three generations of women, it explores what it means to allow those we love to be themselves. The production stars Bridgerton's Ruby Barker, alongside stars of stage and screen Wil Johnson, Nickcolia King-N'da, Suzette Llewellyn and Velile Tshabalala.

Performances run Thursday 10th February - Saturday 12th March 2022. Tickets priced from £10 can be purchased in person at the box office, via phone on 020 8741 6850 or online at https://www.lyric.co.uk/.

Check out the photos below!

Photo Credit: Zeinab Batchelor

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For RUNNING WITH LIONS at the Lyric Hammersmith
Kwame Owusu

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For RUNNING WITH LIONS at the Lyric Hammersmith
Michael Buffong, Wil Johnson, Suzette Llewellyn

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For RUNNING WITH LIONS at the Lyric Hammersmith
Michael Buffong

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For RUNNING WITH LIONS at the Lyric Hammersmith
Velile Tshabalala, Nickcolia King-N'da

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For RUNNING WITH LIONS at the Lyric Hammersmith
Ruby Barker, Michael Buffong

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For RUNNING WITH LIONS at the Lyric Hammersmith
Ruby Barker, Suzette Llewellyn

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For RUNNING WITH LIONS at the Lyric Hammersmith
Suzette Llewellyn, Ruby Barker

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For RUNNING WITH LIONS at the Lyric Hammersmith
Suzette Llewellyn

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For RUNNING WITH LIONS at the Lyric Hammersmith
Company

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For RUNNING WITH LIONS at the Lyric Hammersmith
Velile Tshabalala, Ruby Barker, Suzette Llewellyn, Wil Johnson

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For RUNNING WITH LIONS at the Lyric Hammersmith
Wil Johnson, Ruby Barker

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For RUNNING WITH LIONS at the Lyric Hammersmith
Wil Johnson, Ruby Barker

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For RUNNING WITH LIONS at the Lyric Hammersmith
Wil Johnson, Suzette Llewellyn


Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Diana Women's Relaxed V-Neck Tee
Diana Women's Relaxed V-Neck Tee
Come From Away Pride Water Bottle
Come From Away Pride Water Bottle
Patti Murin: Hot Mess Princess Tee
Patti Murin: Hot Mess Princess Tee

More Hot Stories For You

  • Cast Of KODACHROME Announced at Peninsula Players Theatre
  • THE PLAY'S THE THING Winter Play Reading Series Announced
  • MEAN GIRLS At Overture Center Has Been Rescheduled
  • ENCORE CABARET to Play the Fox Cities P.A.C.