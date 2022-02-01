Photos: Inside Rehearsal For RUNNING WITH LIONS at the Lyric Hammersmith

All new rehearsal images have been released for Running With Lions, the first joint production from the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre and Talawa Theatre Company.

Running With Lions is an intergenerational family drama about love, loss and hope: following three generations of women, it explores what it means to allow those we love to be themselves. The production stars Bridgerton's Ruby Barker, alongside stars of stage and screen Wil Johnson, Nickcolia King-N'da, Suzette Llewellyn and Velile Tshabalala.

Performances run Thursday 10th February - Saturday 12th March 2022. Tickets priced from £10 can be purchased in person at the box office, via phone on 020 8741 6850 or online at https://www.lyric.co.uk/.

Check out the photos below!

Photo Credit: Zeinab Batchelor