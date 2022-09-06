Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For OTHELLO at the Watermill

The production opens on 16 September.

Register for UK Regional News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 06, 2022  

All new rehearsal photos have been released for Othello at the Watermill.

The production opens on 16 September.

A life torn apart by prejudice; Othello is a tender love story shattered by one man's obsessive hate of another.

An ambitious and respected military man, Othello is deployed to lead his unit against an impending invasion. But when Cassio is promoted over Iago, deep-rooted tensions are ignited and a jealous plot is set in motion which will change everything for Othello and his new wife, Desdemona.

Kalungi Ssebandeke (The Duchess of Malfi - Almeida, Blood Knot - The Orange Tree) will play 'Othello', Sophie Stone (Emillia - West End, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time - National Theatre), will play 'Iago' and Molly Chesworth (Call the Midwife - BBC, Macbeth - Watermill) will play 'Desdemona'. Laura Andresen Guimarães (Just So - The Watermill, Swallows and Armenians - Cumbria Opera Group)will play 'Bianca', Damien James (Camelot - Watermill, The Play That Goes Wrong - West End and UK tour) will play 'Montano, Ediz Mahmut (Rumi - London Coliseum, Carousel - Regent's Park Open Air Theatre) will play 'Roderigo', Yazdan Qafouri (The Wicker Husband - Watermill, I Came By - Netflix) will play 'Cassio', Benedict Salter (Lone Flyer - The Watermill, A Christmas Carol - Derby Theatre) will play 'The Duke of Venice / Lodovico', Augustina Seymour (Pictures of Dorian Grey - Jermyn Street, King Lear - Shakespeare's Globe) will play 'Brabanzia', and Chioma Uma (Kiss Me Kate! - Watermill, Doctor Who Time Fracture - Immersive LDN) will play 'Emilia'.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For OTHELLO at the Watermill

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For OTHELLO at the Watermill

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For OTHELLO at the Watermill

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For OTHELLO at the Watermill

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For OTHELLO at the Watermill

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For OTHELLO at the Watermill

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For OTHELLO at the Watermill

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For OTHELLO at the Watermill

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For OTHELLO at the Watermill

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For OTHELLO at the Watermill

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For OTHELLO at the Watermill

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For OTHELLO at the Watermill

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For OTHELLO at the Watermill




More Hot Stories For You


FAME WHORE is Coming to Kings Head Theatre in OctoberFAME WHORE is Coming to Kings Head Theatre in October
September 2, 2022

FAME WHORE premieres at the Kings Head Theatre, Islington from 5th – 29th October 2022 before embarking on a small East Anglian tour.
Full Cast Announced for THE PANTOMIME ADVENTURES OF PETER PAN at Darlington HippodromeFull Cast Announced for THE PANTOMIME ADVENTURES OF PETER PAN at Darlington Hippodrome
September 2, 2022

Previously announced panto legend Christopher Biggins, who is returning to Darlington Hippodrome where his panto dame career began over 45 years ago, will be joined by comedian Rikki Jay, North-East panto favourite Steve Arnott, Darlington returner Peter Peverley, West End performers James Hameed and Tegan Bannister and newcomer Sheri Lineham. 
Bebe Cave Cast in Lewis Cornay's DADDY ISSUES at Seven Dials PlayhouseBebe Cave Cast in Lewis Cornay's DADDY ISSUES at Seven Dials Playhouse
September 2, 2022

Actress and writer Bebe Cave (Victoria, ITV; Tale of Tales, Matteo Garrone; Great Expectations, Lionsgate) has been cast in Lewis Cornay’s one-hander Daddy Issues, which will premiere at Seven Dials Playhouse this October. 
GALWAD Comes to Wales This MonthGALWAD Comes to Wales This Month
September 2, 2022

In just a few weeks, major cultural event GALWAD will combine live performance, TV drama and digital film in a mind-blowing project that pushes the boundaries of storytelling. Unfolding in real-time, over seven days from 26 September-2 October, online, on TV and live across Wales, GALWAD is a story that brings a possible future roaring into the present. 
VIDEO: Inside Rehearsal For HELP! WE ARE STILL ALIVE at Seven Dials PlayhouseVIDEO: Inside Rehearsal For HELP! WE ARE STILL ALIVE at Seven Dials Playhouse
September 2, 2022

All new rehearsal video has been released for HELP! WE ARE STILL ALIVE at Seven Dials Playhouse. Check out the video  by Callum Heinrich here!