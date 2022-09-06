Photos: Inside Rehearsal For OTHELLO at the Watermill

All new rehearsal photos have been released for Othello at the Watermill.

The production opens on 16 September.

A life torn apart by prejudice; Othello is a tender love story shattered by one man's obsessive hate of another.

An ambitious and respected military man, Othello is deployed to lead his unit against an impending invasion. But when Cassio is promoted over Iago, deep-rooted tensions are ignited and a jealous plot is set in motion which will change everything for Othello and his new wife, Desdemona.

Kalungi Ssebandeke (The Duchess of Malfi - Almeida, Blood Knot - The Orange Tree) will play 'Othello', Sophie Stone (Emillia - West End, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time - National Theatre), will play 'Iago' and Molly Chesworth (Call the Midwife - BBC, Macbeth - Watermill) will play 'Desdemona'. Laura Andresen Guimarães (Just So - The Watermill, Swallows and Armenians - Cumbria Opera Group)will play 'Bianca', Damien James (Camelot - Watermill, The Play That Goes Wrong - West End and UK tour) will play 'Montano, Ediz Mahmut (Rumi - London Coliseum, Carousel - Regent's Park Open Air Theatre) will play 'Roderigo', Yazdan Qafouri (The Wicker Husband - Watermill, I Came By - Netflix) will play 'Cassio', Benedict Salter (Lone Flyer - The Watermill, A Christmas Carol - Derby Theatre) will play 'The Duke of Venice / Lodovico', Augustina Seymour (Pictures of Dorian Grey - Jermyn Street, King Lear - Shakespeare's Globe) will play 'Brabanzia', and Chioma Uma (Kiss Me Kate! - Watermill, Doctor Who Time Fracture - Immersive LDN) will play 'Emilia'.