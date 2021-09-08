Photos: Inside Rehearsal For MISSING JULIE at Theatr Clwyd

All new photos have been released for rehearsal for Miss Julie at Theatr Clwyd. Performances run 16 September - 9 October.

Miss Julie, the heiress of a Welsh stately home, finds herself in a world radically changed by The Great War. Robbed of marriage after the carnage in the trenches, she is one of the 'surplus women', facing the possibility of a solitary life. In one night of desperate liberation, it seems that the old hierarchies may be over... Will she dare to break all taboos with her servant, John?

Freely adapted from Strindberg's play about class and social Darwinism, Missing Julie gives the controversial classic a twentieth century twist.