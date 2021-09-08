Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For MISSING JULIE at Theatr Clwyd

pixeltracker

Performances run 16 September – 9 October.

Sep. 8, 2021  

All new photos have been released for rehearsal for Miss Julie at Theatr Clwyd. Performances run 16 September - 9 October.

Miss Julie, the heiress of a Welsh stately home, finds herself in a world radically changed by The Great War. Robbed of marriage after the carnage in the trenches, she is one of the 'surplus women', facing the possibility of a solitary life. In one night of desperate liberation, it seems that the old hierarchies may be over... Will she dare to break all taboos with her servant, John?

Freely adapted from Strindberg's play about class and social Darwinism, Missing Julie gives the controversial classic a twentieth century twist.

Photo Credit: Brian Roberts

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For MISSING JULIE at Theatr Clwyd

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For MISSING JULIE at Theatr Clwyd

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For MISSING JULIE at Theatr Clwyd

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For MISSING JULIE at Theatr Clwyd

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For MISSING JULIE at Theatr Clwyd

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For MISSING JULIE at Theatr Clwyd

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For MISSING JULIE at Theatr Clwyd

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For MISSING JULIE at Theatr Clwyd

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For MISSING JULIE at Theatr Clwyd

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For MISSING JULIE at Theatr Clwyd

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For MISSING JULIE at Theatr Clwyd

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For MISSING JULIE at Theatr Clwyd

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For MISSING JULIE at Theatr Clwyd

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For MISSING JULIE at Theatr Clwyd

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For MISSING JULIE at Theatr Clwyd


Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Nic Rouleau Photo
Nic Rouleau
Gavin Lee Photo
Gavin Lee
Austin Scott Photo
Austin Scott

More Hot Stories For You

  • Bradley Whitford & Francois Battiste to Star as Ebenezer Scrooge in Two Simultaneous Productions of A CHRISTMAS CAROL
  • ABRAHAM'S LAND Will Livestream This Month
  • Seattle Live Aloha Hawaiian Cultural Festival Highlights Hawaiian Artists Hard Hit By The Pandemic
  • Photos: Tacoma Little Theatre Presents TERMS OF ENDEARMENT