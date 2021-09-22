Photos: Inside Rehearsal For MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE at the Peacock Theatre

Message In A Bottle returns to the Peacock Theatre from Wednesday 29 September - Sunday 17 October, featuring gravity-defying lyrical hip hop dance by Kate Prince and breathtaking music by Sting.

Check out photos from rehearsal below!

Message In A Bottle, produced by Sadler's Wells and Universal Music UK, received its world premiere in spring 2020 and is the latest dance theatre show from triple Olivier Award-nominee and Sadler's Wells Associate Artist Kate Prince (Some Like it Hip Hop, Into the Hoods). The show is set to the hits of 17-time Grammy Award-winning artist Stingâ€¯and features the astonishing talents of dance storytelling powerhouse,â€¯ZooNation: The Kate Prince Company.â€¯



A village alive with joyous celebrations suddenly comes under siege. In the chaos, three siblings - Leto, Mati and Tana - are separated from their parents. They undertake a perilous journey to new lands and set out on their own extraordinary adventures. With a mix of exhilarating dance styles,â€¯Messageâ€¯Inâ€¯Aâ€¯Bottleâ€¯tells a unifying and uplifting story of humanity and hope.â€¯

The show's soundtrack features new vocals by Sting and new arrangements by Grammy and Tony award winner Alex Lacamoire (Hamilton, The Greatest Showman), with guest vocals from award-winning actress and singer Beverley Knight MBE and Lynval Golding (The Specials). Songs include Every Breath You Take,â€¯Roxanne,â€¯andâ€¯Walking on the Moon.â€¯

The cast includes Oliver Andews, Nafisah Baba, Lindon Barr, Melissa Bravo, Deavion Brown, David Cottle, Harrison Dowzell, Onyemachi Ejimofor, Nestor Garcia Gonzales, Lizzie Gough, Megan Ingram, Daniella May, Rutendo Mushonga, Robbie Ordona, Portia Oti, Daniel Phung, Clive Rudd, Hannah Sandilands, Alexandra Sarmiento, Steven Thompson and Gavin Vincent.