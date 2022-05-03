Photos: Inside Rehearsal For FOXES at the Seven Dials Playhouse

Rehearsal images of the critically acclaimed FOXES at the Seven Dials Playhouse have been released. Coming to Seven Dials Playhouse for a limited season this summer following runs at Theatre503 and Theatre Peckham, FOXES tells a deeply moving and complex story of family, community and sexual identity, tackling the Black gay experience with tenderness and beautiful depth.

Lauded for its incredibly authentic performances and exceptional writing, it stars the returning Michael Fatogun (Sweet Like Chocolate Boy, Tobacco Factory Theatre), Anyebe Godwin (Little Baby Jesus, Orange Tree Theatre), Doreene Blackstock (Sex Education, Netflix; Equus, Trafalgar Studios) and Tosin Alabi (Queens Of Sheba, UK National Tour). Nemide May (Albatross, Represent Theatre; Silent Witness; Doctors) is newly-cast in the role of Meera who joins under the direction of James Hillier (Sunnymead Court, The Actors Centre/ Arcola; Not Talking, Arcola).

Performances run Tuesday 3rd May - Saturday 11th June 2022.