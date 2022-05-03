Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For FOXES at the Seven Dials Playhouse

 Performances run Tuesday 3rd May – Saturday 11th June 2022.

May. 3, 2022  

Rehearsal images of the critically acclaimed FOXES at the Seven Dials Playhouse have been released. Coming to Seven Dials Playhouse for a limited season this summer following runs at Theatre503 and Theatre Peckham, FOXES tells a deeply moving and complex story of family, community and sexual identity, tackling the Black gay experience with tenderness and beautiful depth.

Lauded for its incredibly authentic performances and exceptional writing, it stars the returning Michael Fatogun (Sweet Like Chocolate Boy, Tobacco Factory Theatre), Anyebe Godwin (Little Baby Jesus, Orange Tree Theatre), Doreene Blackstock (Sex Education, Netflix; Equus, Trafalgar Studios) and Tosin Alabi (Queens Of Sheba, UK National Tour). Nemide May (Albatross, Represent Theatre; Silent Witness; Doctors) is newly-cast in the role of Meera who joins under the direction of James Hillier (Sunnymead Court, The Actors Centre/ Arcola; Not Talking, Arcola).

Performances run Tuesday 3rd May - Saturday 11th June 2022.

Photo Credit: Lidia Crisafulli

Anyebe Godwin and Michael Fatogun

Doreene Blackstock

Gerrard Martin

Michael Fatogun and Anyebe Godwin

Michael Fatogun and Anyebe Godwin

Michael Fatogun and Doreene Blackstock

Michael Fatogun, Anyebe Godwin, and Gerrard Martin

Nemide May and James Hillier

Nemide May and Michael Fatogun

Nemide May and Michael Fatogun

Nemide May

Tosin Alabi and Anyebe Godwin

Tosin Alabi



