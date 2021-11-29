Photos: Inside Rehearsal For CINDERELLA Pantomime at the Wolverhampton Grand Theatre
Performances run fromÂ Saturday 4 December 2021 â€“ Sunday 9 January 2022.
Wolverhampton Grand Theatre invites you inside the rehearsal room with exclusive new rehearsal photographs for this year's spectacular family pantomime CINDERELLA from Saturday 4 December 2021 - Sunday 9 January 2022.
The pantomime stars AJ and Curtis Pritchard (Prince Charming and Dandini), Denise Pearson (Fairy Godmother) and Evie Pickerill (Cinderella) are joined by Tam Ryan (Buttons), Ian Adams (Dame Penny Pockets), Ella Biddlecombe and Britt Lenting (Wicked Stepsisters) and Julie Stark (Wicked Stepmother).
The ensemble are; Laura Marie Benson, Chloe Evans, Sophie Sheridan, Eddie Slattery, Philip Town and Michael Dean-Wilson.
Tickets for CINDERELLA from Saturday 4 December 2021 - Sunday 9 January 2022 are on sale now. Tickets can be booked online at grandtheatre.co.uk.
Photo Credit: Graeme Braidwood
AJ and Curtis Pritchard
AJ and Curtis Pritchard
AJ Pritchard
AJ and Curtis Pritchard
AJ and Curtis Pritchard
Denis Pearson and Will Brenton
Denise Pearson
Denise Pearson
Denise Pearson
Ella Biddlecombe and Britt Lenting
Ella Biddlecombe and Britt Lenting
Ella Biddlecombe, Julie Stark, and Britt Lenting
Ensemble
Evie Pickerill and AJ Pritchard
Evie Pickerill and AJ Pritchard
Evie Pickerill and AJ Pritchard
Laura Marie Benson and Curtis Pritchard
Laura Marie Benson, Curtis Pritchard, Chloe Evans, and AJ Pritchard
Laura Marie Benson, Philip Town, Curtis Pritchard, Eddie Slattery, Sophie Sheridan
Michael Dean-Wilson, Phillip Town, Michael Baxter, Chloe Evans, Laura Marie Benson
Racky Plews, AJ and Curtis Pritchard
Sophie Sheridan, Eddie Slattery, Curtis Pritchard, Michael Dean-Wilson, Chloe Evans
Tam Ryan and Ian Adams
Tam Ryan
Will Brenton, Julie Stark, and Tam Ryan
Will Brenton, Tam Ryan, Ella Biddlecombe, Britt Lenting, Ian Adams