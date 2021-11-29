Photos: Inside Rehearsal For CINDERELLA Pantomime at the Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre invites you inside the rehearsal room with exclusive new rehearsal photographs for this year's spectacular family pantomime CINDERELLA from Saturday 4 December 2021 - Sunday 9 January 2022.

The pantomime stars AJ and Curtis Pritchard (Prince Charming and Dandini), Denise Pearson (Fairy Godmother) and Evie Pickerill (Cinderella) are joined by Tam Ryan (Buttons), Ian Adams (Dame Penny Pockets), Ella Biddlecombe and Britt Lenting (Wicked Stepsisters) and Julie Stark (Wicked Stepmother).

The ensemble are; Laura Marie Benson, Chloe Evans, Sophie Sheridan, Eddie Slattery, Philip Town and Michael Dean-Wilson.

Tickets for CINDERELLA from Saturday 4 December 2021 - Sunday 9 January 2022 are on sale now. Tickets can be booked online at grandtheatre.co.uk.

Photo Credit: Graeme Braidwood