Photos: Inside Rehearsal For CINDERELLA Pantomime at the Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

Performances run fromÂ Saturday 4 December 2021 â€“ Sunday 9 January 2022.

Nov. 29, 2021 Â 

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre invites you inside the rehearsal room with exclusive new rehearsal photographs for this year's spectacular family pantomime CINDERELLA from Saturday 4 December 2021 - Sunday 9 January 2022.

The pantomime stars AJ and Curtis Pritchard (Prince Charming and Dandini), Denise Pearson (Fairy Godmother) and Evie Pickerill (Cinderella) are joined by Tam Ryan (Buttons), Ian Adams (Dame Penny Pockets), Ella Biddlecombe and Britt Lenting (Wicked Stepsisters) and Julie Stark (Wicked Stepmother).

The ensemble are; Laura Marie Benson, Chloe Evans, Sophie Sheridan, Eddie Slattery, Philip Town and Michael Dean-Wilson.

Tickets for CINDERELLA from Saturday 4 December 2021 - Sunday 9 January 2022 are on sale now. Tickets can be booked online at grandtheatre.co.uk.

Photo Credit: Graeme Braidwood

AJ and Curtis Pritchard

AJ and Curtis Pritchard

AJ Pritchard

AJ and Curtis Pritchard

AJ and Curtis Pritchard

Denis Pearson and Will Brenton

Denise Pearson

Denise Pearson

Denise Pearson

Ella Biddlecombe and Britt Lenting

Ella Biddlecombe and Britt Lenting

Ella Biddlecombe, Julie Stark, and Britt Lenting

Ensemble

Evie Pickerill and AJ Pritchard

Evie Pickerill and AJ Pritchard

Evie Pickerill and AJ Pritchard

Laura Marie Benson and Curtis Pritchard

Laura Marie Benson, Curtis Pritchard, Chloe Evans, and AJ Pritchard

Laura Marie Benson, Philip Town, Curtis Pritchard, Eddie Slattery, Sophie Sheridan

Michael Dean-Wilson, Phillip Town, Michael Baxter, Chloe Evans, Laura Marie Benson

Racky Plews, AJ and Curtis Pritchard

Sophie Sheridan, Eddie Slattery, Curtis Pritchard, Michael Dean-Wilson, Chloe Evans

Tam Ryan and Ian Adams

Tam Ryan

Will Brenton, Julie Stark, and Tam Ryan

Will Brenton, Tam Ryan, Ella Biddlecombe, Britt Lenting, Ian Adams


