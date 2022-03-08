Photos: Inside Rehearsal For ALBY THE PENGUIN SAVES THE WORLD
The show runs at Reading Rep Theatre from 6 April until 18 April.
All new rehearsal photos were released for the return of Reading's favourite penguin Alby the Penguin Saves the World written and directed by Helen Eastman, following the sell-out success of Alby the Penguin saves Christmas, in partnership with Reading Libraries, which runs at Reading Rep Theatre from 6 April until 18 April. It's a magical and meaningful adventure for kids aged 3-6.
Wherever Alby goes, adventure is not far behind, and he quickly finds himself on a mission to help save his friends (and the world), before it's too late!
Photo Credit: Harry Elletson
Helen Eastman, Victoria Jane