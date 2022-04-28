Photos: Inside Rehearsal For A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM at Reading Rep

All new rehearsal photos have been released for William Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream, which opens at Reading Rep Theatre on 17 May, with previews from 11 May and runs until 5 June.

A riotous, raucous, and riveting night out, A Midsummer Night's Dream is the story of love in all its confusion.

A professional acting troupe of six outrageous performers arrive in Reading to perform in celebration of the Queen's Diamond Jubilee. Mistakes, potions, and a couple of pints are sure to make the event one to remember.

Artistic Director Paul Stacey directs Amy Ambrose, Beth Eyre, Mark Desebrock, Dave Fishley, Jonty Peach, and Charlotte Warner.

Photo Credit: Harry Elletson