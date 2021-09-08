Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside Press Night For LEOPARDS at the Rose Theatre

pixeltracker

Leopards will run through 25 September.

Sep. 8, 2021  

All new photos have been released for press night of the world premiere of Alys Metcalf's Leopards, the opening Rose Original production in Artistic Director Christopher Haydon's inaugural season at Rose Theatre, starring Saffron Coomber and Martin Marquez. Guests in attendance included Deborah Frances-White & Niamh Cusack.

Sex, power and consent - can we ever atone for the sins of our past? When Niala arranges to meet celebrated charity leader Ben in the bar of a London hotel for career advice, their evening unfolds into something far less professional. As the weather closes in and secrets start to surface, the consequences of their choices leave them nowhere to hide. Leopards is a new play about the image we construct of ourselves and explores what it truly means to be good.

Leopards is produced by Rose Theatre and the Olivier Award-winning Francesca Moody Productions (Fleabag, Baby Reindeer, Shedinburgh) in association with Emmy Award-winner Kater Gordon (Mad Men). Christopher Haydon makes his Rose directorial debut.

Leopards will run through 25 September.

Photos: Inside Press Night For LEOPARDS at the Rose Theatre

Photos: Inside Press Night For LEOPARDS at the Rose Theatre

Photos: Inside Press Night For LEOPARDS at the Rose Theatre

Photos: Inside Press Night For LEOPARDS at the Rose Theatre

Photos: Inside Press Night For LEOPARDS at the Rose Theatre

Photos: Inside Press Night For LEOPARDS at the Rose Theatre

Photos: Inside Press Night For LEOPARDS at the Rose Theatre
Richard Gadd

Photos: Inside Press Night For LEOPARDS at the Rose Theatre
Niamh Cusack

Photos: Inside Press Night For LEOPARDS at the Rose Theatre

Photos: Inside Press Night For LEOPARDS at the Rose Theatre

Photos: Inside Press Night For LEOPARDS at the Rose Theatre

Photos: Inside Press Night For LEOPARDS at the Rose Theatre
Deborah Francis White

Photos: Inside Press Night For LEOPARDS at the Rose Theatre
Deborah Francis White & Francesca Moody


Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Nic Rouleau Photo
Nic Rouleau
Michael Lee Brown Photo
Michael Lee Brown
Gerard Canonico Photo
Gerard Canonico

More Hot Stories For You

  • Here We Go Again! MAMMA MIA! Returns To Old Town Temecula
  • TOOTSIE First National Tour Cast Announced
  • Sasson Gabay and Janet Dacal to Lead THE BAND'S VISIT North American Tour
  • New Village Arts In Carlsbad Launches NEXT STAGE $2.5 Million Comprehensive Fundraising Campaign