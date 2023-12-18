Photos: Inside Alexandra Palace's Rhythm Stick Inclusive Club Night Hosted By Hot Chip's Alexis Taylor

All new photos have been released after Alexandra Palace’s Library Lates: Rhythm Stick Club Night, the night run by and for people who identify as disabled or having learning disabilities.

Launched by Ally Pally’s Creative Learning department, the sounds of disco, house, electro and grime filled Tottenham’s Marcus Garvey centre last night, with a DJ set from Hot Chip’s Alexis Taylor and participant of Rhythm Stick scheme, Roisin Rodney.

The evening was the culmination of the Palace’s Rhythm Stick programme. Launched in 2019, the annual programme sees a group of adults with disabilities get together weekly to socialise, and develop skills in events management and production. The ten week programme equips attendees with skills relating to events planning, promotion and management and the group co-produce the final evening.

Roisin Rodney, aka DJ4BLUE, was one of those performing at and curating the event: “This is the second time I’ve been organising Rhythm Stick. I DJ’d online when we did it during Covid. Tonight I’ve been DJing live and it was really fun. Everyone has been dancing loads and having a great time.”

Alexis Taylor, member of Hot Chip said “It was a fantastic evening with Rhythm Stick at Marcus Garvey Library; a round table discussion - where anyone could ask questions about the music industry and my experience of it - kicked things off, and then getting to witness and take part in the evening of dancing and fun, at an inclusive club night - was wonderful . What an amazing atmosphere.”

Cllr Emily Arkell, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Communities, said: “As a council we have ambitious plans to put culture at the heart of everything we do, building on our heritage as a rebel borough of changemakers and innovators. As we launch our bid to become London Borough of Culture for 2027, this event is a great example of the work already going on in Haringey to bring arts and culture to the people in community spaces in every corner of our borough.

“In Haringey, libraries are about more than just books. The Libraries Lates programme shows the exciting, imaginative and inclusive approach we are taking, giving people from right across our community unique opportunities to organise creative events featuring high profile performers.”

