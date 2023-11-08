Photos: In Rehearsal for PUBLIC OBSCENITIES from Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company and Theatre for a New Audience

Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company and Theatre for a New Audience present the Soho Rep and NAATCO National Partnership Project production of Public Obscenities Nov. 13 – Dec. 23 at Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company (641 D St NW). See photos from rehearsal.

Written and directed by Bengali-American poet and playwright, Shayok Misha Chowdhury, it is co-commissioned by Soho Rep and The National Asian American Theatre Company through the NAATCO National Partnership Project.



When Choton returns to Kolkata on a research trip with his Black American boyfriend Raheem, his grandfather's photograph stares down at him from the walls of his family home. Choton loves being the translator, toggling nimbly between Bangla and English, interviewing queer locals, showing Raheem his world. But through the lens of Choton's grandfather's old camera, Raheem begins to notice things Choton can't. Peer into this bilingual play from visionary writer-director Shayok Misha Chowdhury about the things we see, the things we miss, and the things that turn us on.

Tickets and further information can be found on the new Woolly Mammoth website Click Here.