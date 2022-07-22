Photos: In Rehearsal For CHARLIE AIMS TO PLEASE And MIND MANGLER At Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2022

A selection of rehearsal images has become available from two of Mischief's Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2022 shows Charlie Russell Aims To Please (Written and performed by Charlie Russell) and Mind Mangler: Member of the Tragic Circle (By Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, performed by Lewis and Sayer). Go inside the rehearsal room below.

Charlie Russell Aims To Please written and performed by Charlie Russell runs at Pleasance Courtyard (Below), 3 - 27 August at 3.15pm.

Charlie Russell wants to do a show in Edinburgh, but all she can think about is what she wants people to think of it and ultimately, of her. So rather than focusing on what she wants to say, she's just going to create a show that will please absolutely everyone by trying to hit as many solo fringe show tropes and styles as possible within an hour. That's doable, right?

MIND MANGLER: MEMBER OF THE TRAGIC CIRCLE by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields will run at Pleasance Courtyard (Beyond), 3 - 28 August 2022 at 9.30pm.

Mind Mangler returns to the stage at the 2022 Edinburgh Fringe following a reasonably good two-night run at the Luton Holiday Inn conference centre, suite 2b. His new spectacular is predicted to spiral into chaos as he attempts to read your mind. Performed by Henry Lewis and Jonathan Sayer.

Photo Credit: Danny Kaan