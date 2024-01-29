Photos: Go Inside the New King's Head Theatre

The space reopens following an extensive programme of building works with support of £800,000 from the Mayor of London’s Good Growth Fund.

By: Jan. 29, 2024

Executive Producer and Interim CEO Sofi Berenger, Chair of the Board James Seabright, and the whole team at the King’s Head Theatre have released new images of the new purpose built 200-seat theatre, now officially opened.

Following an extensive programme of building works with support of £800,000 from the Mayor of London’s Good Growth Fund, the new theatre in Islington Square is located immediately behind the original pub theatre, and features an accessible, flexible auditorium, offices, and rehearsal space, as well as two bars, one of which doubles as The Cabaret House, a second 50-seat flexible cabaret, drag and comedy space, which will also be used for rehearsals and readings.

The King’s Head first welcomed the public in early January 2024 with the world premiere of Exhibitionists by Shaun McKenna and Andrew Van Sickle, and held its official opening gala last week, attended by friends and supporters of the theatre, with Deputy Mayor for Culture Justine Simons unveiling a plaque. 

Executive Producer and Acting CEO Sofi Berenger, who leads on the artistic programming of the venue, said, “After around a decade working closely with the Mayor of London, Cain International, Islington Council and Young & Co.’s Brewery it’s fantastic to be able to open our new home. This is the start of the next chapter, and our focus now is onto producing exemplary work for our main stage, opening our cabaret house, building new artist development programmes, and becoming a hub for the LGBTQI+ community.”

Exhibitionists will run in the main theatre until 10 February. This will be followed by Turning The Screw (14 Feb - 10 Mar 2024) by Kevin Kelly and directed by Tim McArthur, which examines revered British composer Benjamin Britten and his close relationship with then 12-year old actor David Hemmings in 1954. Other shows include a transfer of Silent Faces’ hit physical theatre piece Godot Is A Woman (9 Jan - 3 Feb 2024), Liebenspiel’s Late Night Week (26 Feb - 2 Mar 2024) featuring unique comedy and formats including Marcel Lucont's Whine List, John Luke Roberts' Terrible Wonderful Adaptations, a comedy Scalextric tournament, Hot Queer Magic and mixed bills from Sam Lake, Olga Koch, Hugh Davies and Chloe Petts. Above The Stag’s Eurovision Your Decision will run in the lead up to this year's finals (29 April - 11 May 2024).

Later in the year, touring sensations New Old Friends bring their farcical comedy Houdini’s Greatest Escape (27 May - 30 June 2024) for a five-week run fresh from its UK tour. After famous escapologist Harry Houdini and wife Bess are framed for a murder can they clear their name in this knockabout thriller? Jonathan Maitland (An Audience with Jimmy Savile, The Interview, The Last Temptation of Boris Johnson, Park Theatre) will premiere the stage adaptation of his acclaimed book How To Survive Your Mother (23 Oct - 24 Nov 2024), centred around his relationship with his mother, and growing up in Britain's first ever gay hotel.

The King’s Head Theatre team have also announced their inaugural shows to mark the opening of their second space, Cabaret House, to include stand-up comedy by Jodie Mitchell, Hannah Platt, Lorna Rose Treen, cabaret from Bold Mellon and Rose Bruford’s MA Queer Performance students and Futurequeer by Alexis Gregory.

Full details and tickets available Click Here

Photo Credit: Jake Bush

