Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for Wiltshire Creative's CINDERELLA Panto

Cinderella is full of traditional pantomime fun with plenty of jokes, songs from across the decades, and more magic and sparkle than you can shake a wand at.

Nov. 11, 2022 Â 

Wiltshire Creative presents a CINDERELLA holiday pantomime by Plested, Brown & Wilsher, running 26 November - 8 January, directed by Gareth Machin.

The classic rags to riches tale has delighted generations and now Plested and Brown (Clare Plested, Adam Brown and Amanda Wilsher) are back with their fresh take on this beloved story.

Will Cinderella make it to the ball? Will the Fairy Godmother save the day? And will her step-sisters ever give her a rest and help her with the housework?

Dig out your best frock, polish your glass slippers and prepare for a pantomime party like no other.

Photo Credit: Rich Lakos

Samuel Ashall and Danu Hardy
Samuel Ashall and Danu Hardy

Lucy Aiston and Fergie Fraser
Lucy Aiston and Fergie Fraser

George Olney
George Olney

Gareth Machin
Gareth Machin

Daniel Goode
Daniel Goode

Alex Crandon and George Olney
Alex Crandon and George Olney

Jasmine Triad
Jasmine Triad

Jasmine Triad and George Olney
Jasmine Triad and George Olney

Jade Johnson
Jade Johnson



