Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for Wiltshire Creative's CINDERELLA Panto

Wiltshire Creative presents a CINDERELLA holiday pantomime by Plested, Brown & Wilsher, running 26 November - 8 January, directed by Gareth Machin.

The classic rags to riches tale has delighted generations and now Plested and Brown (Clare Plested, Adam Brown and Amanda Wilsher) are back with their fresh take on this beloved story.

Will Cinderella make it to the ball? Will the Fairy Godmother save the day? And will her step-sisters ever give her a rest and help her with the housework?

Cinderella is full of traditional pantomime fun with plenty of jokes, songs from across the decades, and more magic and sparkle than you can shake a wand at.

Dig out your best frock, polish your glass slippers and prepare for a pantomime party like no other.

Photo Credit: Rich Lakos