Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for SAME TIME, NEXT YEAR Tour
London Classic Theatre will present a new UK tour of Bernard Slade's Same Time, Next Year. Michael Cabot directs Kieran Buckeridge (George) and Sarah Kempton (Doris) in one of the world's most widely staged plays, originally produced on Broadway in 1975.
Check out rehearsal photos below!
The production opens at Malvern Theatres on 26 January, before touring to Winchester, Mold, Bury St Edmunds, Ilfracombe, Bracknell, Derby, Poole and Eastbourne, concluding at New Vic, Newcastle-under-Lyme on 16 April 2022.
Artistic Director Michael Cabot said today "We're delighted to be starting rehearsals for this wonderful play. Same Time, Next Year is a charming, nostalgic romantic comedy from the 1970s, with a witty, engaging script. It's our first new show in two years, so it's been fantastic to be back in design and costume meetings as part of our pre-production. One of the big challenges of this play is the timeframe, which runs from 1951 to 1975, and convincingly showing the ever-changing fashions and styles as the years go by. Designer Bek Palmer has been ingenious in bringing these very different decades to life."
Doris and George meet in 1951, a chance encounter in a Californian hotel that leads to a passionate one-night stand. Both are married to other people, but, soon aware that this might be the start of something, they promise to meet 12 months later. So begins a romantic love affair that lasts 25 years.
The play charts their lives through the ups and downs of parenthood, career highs and lows as well as the shifting fashions and morals of the passing decades.
Bernard Slade paints a bittersweet, nostalgic and funny portrait of two likeable protagonists who find themselves in the most unusual of long-term relationships.
Tour Dates
Malvern Theatres
26 - 29 January
Box Office: www.malvern-theatres.co.uk / 01684 892277
Theatre Royal Winchester
2 - 5 February
Box Office: www.theatreroyalwinchester.co.uk / 01962 840440
Theatr Clwyd
8 - 12 February
Box Office: www.theatrclwyd.com / 01352 344101
Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds
15 - 19 February
Box Office: www.theatreroyal.org / 01284 769505
The Landmark, Ilfracombe
22 - 23 February
Box Office: www.landmark-ilfracombe.com / 01271 316523
South Hill Park, Bracknell
25 - 26 February
Box Office: www.southhillpark.org.uk / 01344 484123
Derby Theatre
8 - 12 March
Box Office: www.derbytheatre.co.uk / 01332 593939
Lighthouse, Poole
25 - 26 March
Box Office: www.lighthousepoole.co.uk / 01202 280000
Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne
5 - 9 April
Box Office: www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk/venue/devonshire-park-theatre / 01323 412000
New Vic, Newcastle-under-Lyme
12 - 16 April
Box Office: www.newvictheatre.org.uk / 01782 717962
