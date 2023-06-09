Photos: Go Inside Rehearsal for DUCK At Arcola Theatre

Set during England’s famous Ashes victory and the events of 7/7, Ismail discovers that cricket might not be able to take care of everything as it once did.

By: Jun. 09, 2023

Katy Galloway Productions & maatin present DUCK by maatin. See photos from inside rehearsal.

Directed by Imy Wyatt Corner; Assistant Director, Maryam Shaharuddin; Set Designer, Maariyah Sharjil; Composer/Sound Designer, Holly Khan; Movement Director, Hamza Ali; Lighting Designer, Jonathan Chan; Video and Projection designer, Rachel Sampley; IBSL performer, Nadeem Islam.

It’s the summer of 2005, and Ismail – ‘Smiley’ to his schoolmates – is about to become the youngest-ever member of his elite public school’s First XI cricket team. A star player full of ambition and talent, he sets his sights on immortality – breaking the school batting record and getting his name into Wisden. But at the start of the season, new coach Mr. Eagles takes a particular dislike to him, for reasons Ismail can’t quite put his finger on. Desperate to prove himself, he runs into a patch of poor form at just the wrong time. Bad luck on the pitch leads to issues off it too, and Ismail finds that no one – friends, family, teammates – seems to get what he’s going through.

Photo Credit: Isha Shah.

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsal for DUCK At Arcola Theatre
The Cast of DUCK

