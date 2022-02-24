Photos: First Look at the Leith Theatre's THE STRANGE CASE OF DR. JEKYLL AND MR. HYDE

New images have been released for Hope Dickson Leach's thrilling new hybrid production of The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde - Live at Leith Theatre which streams 'As Live' from Leith Theatre in Edinburgh to more than eighty cinemas across Scotland/UK this Sunday 27th February with encore screenings to follow next week.

The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde is a thrilling new hybrid version of Robert Louis Stevenson's classic story, conceived and directed by award-winning filmmaker Hope Dickson Leach. Presented by the National Theatre of Scotland and Selkie Productions in association with Screen Scotland and Sky Arts and featuring a cast full of leading Scottish stage and screen talent, this unique new hybrid retelling uses innovative theatrical and cinematic techniques to create a theatrical live screen experience. Theatrical rights have been acquired by leading film distributor Cosmic Cat, who is streaming the performance into cinemas across Scotland and the UK. This the first livestream film, created and set in Scotland, to be seen by cinema audiences.

Screenings will be available at cinemas and venues all over Scotland and the UK including LythArts Centre, Caithness; The Pickaquoy Cinema, Orkney; An Lanntair, Stornoway and at Odeon cinemas from Edinburgh to Epsom, Braehead to Belfast and from Cardiff to Covent Garden. There will also be a screening at the UK's most northerly cinema and arts centre, Mareel in Shetland and at community cinemas across Scotland.

Leading Scottish actors Lorn Macdonald and Henry Pettigrew take on the roles of Utterson and Dr Jekyll supported by Tam Dean Burn, Caroline Deyga, Lois Hagerty, David Hayman, Scott Miller, Alison Peebles, Peter Singh and Ali Watts.

Performance footage will subsequently be edited into a full feature film which will receive its TV premiere on Sky Arts in 2023.

NB On-site reviews of the performances at Leith Theatre should be referred to as 'The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde: Live at Leith Theatre'.

Reviews of the cinema screenings should refer to the film as 'The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde: Live from Leith Theatre'

