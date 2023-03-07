Photos: First Look at the Cast of OF MICE AND MEN at Birmingham Rep

Birmingham Rep have released a series of photoshoot photos ahead of the opening of a brand-new production of the stage adaptation of John Steinbeck's classic novel, Of Mice and Men, which runs at The Rep from Sat 18 Mar - Sat 8 Apr 2023.

The new images were shot on location at The Black Country Living Museum, transforming Dudley to the Californian Desert.

The images feature cast members; Maddy Hill as Curley's Wife, Tom McCall as George, Reece Pantry as Crooks, Lee Ravitz as Candy, Riad Richie as Curley and Wiliam Young as Lennie.

Tom McCall said; "Having done most of my growing up in Birmingham, The Rep has been a theatre that I've always aspired to work in.

"The fact that my debut is playing George in Of Mice and Men truly is a dream come true. I can't wait to begin the journey of discovering this fascinating character and play with the director, Iqbal Khan and the team."

Wiliam Young added; "I'm ecstatic to be playing Lennie again. I played him in Chapter, Cardiff in 2017 with August 012 Theatre Company. He reminds me of Roald Dahl's BFG.



"I was born with a rare brain condition called Agenesis of the Corpus Callosum, (look it up for yourselves!) and find it easy to get into Lennie's mindset.



"I'm doing this for all the other people with Learning Difficulties/Disabilities who love to act but haven't had the opportunity to land any professional roles yet."

Additional cast members featured in the production include; Jake Benson as Puppeteer and Understudy, James Clyde as The Boss, Simon Darwen as Slim, Edward Judge as Carlson and Stuart Quigley as Whit.

Of Mice and Men is directed by Rep Associate Director, Iqbal Khan, who directed the Opening Ceremony for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and whose productions of Tartuffe and East is East have played at The Rep to audience and critical acclaim. Tartuffe will be broadcast on BBC Four on Sun 12 Mar at 9pm.

Speaking of the production, Iqbal Khan said; "I'm so excited to be working with a great and diverse company on this timeless parable from Steinbeck. I look forward to creating a beautiful and generous production, that embraces all who experience exclusion in challenging times"

The full creative team includes Set & Lighting Designer CiarÃ¡n Bagnall, Puppet Director, Designer & Maker Michael Crouch, Movement & Fight Director Yarit Dor, Voice & Dialect Coach Ellen Hartley, Casting Director Annelie Powell, Composer & Sound Designer Elizabeth Purnell, Production Manager Jennifer Taillefer, Associate Director Caroline Wilkes and Costume Designer Kay Wilton.

A Birmingham Rep, Leeds Playhouse and Fiery Angel Production presented in arrangement with Josef Weinberger Ltd. Of Mice and Men will then go on to tour to Cambridge Arts Theatre (19-22 Apr), Malvern Theatres (25-29 Apr), Bath Theatre Royal (2-6 May) and Leeds Playhouse (11-27 May).

Photo Credit: Kris Askey

Lee Ravitz