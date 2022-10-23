Photos: First Look at York Theatre Royal's GUY FAWKES in Rehearsal

York-born Guy Fawkes is sick of being on the losing team. It's time for revolution! And so begins Guy Fawkes, an explosive new comedy that offers York actor, comedian and writer David Reed's often-hilarious take on the gunpowder plot. This explosive comedy premieres at York Theatre Royal from 28 October-12 November.

Check out the rehearsal photos below!

In a cramped room above a pub, the plotters assemble with unified purpose and not a clue how to achieve it. Luckily their newest recruit seems to have all the answers. Facing bickering, backstabbing and ineptitude at every turn, Guy spectacularly loses the plot as he turns these hapless drinking buddies into Britain's most infamous failures.

In his first stage play David Reed, from the multi-award winning The Penny Dreadfuls comedy troupe and author of 10 historical comedies on BBC Radio 4, explodes one of the most notorious tales of all time. This brand new comedy about York's traitorous trigger man is a devilishly dangerous mix of Blackadder & Monty Python - and sure to be a barrel of laughs.

David also plays the title role of Guy Fawkes alongside a cast featuring Greg Haiste (Thomas), Andrew Pollard (Winter), Robin Simpson (Catesby), Cassie Vallance (Martha) and Jamie Zubairi (Kit).

York Theatre Royal Creative Director Juliet Forster said:"We are so thrilled to be producing this wonderful new comedy about York's most infamous offspring. The idea for this piece has been brewing for around 10 years, and has experienced many a set back (much like the gunpowder plot itself...) but will finally hit our stage later this month. The script is a masterclass in comedy, and the cast and creative team bringing it to life are some of the funniest, most creative people around. It's going to be dynamite!"

Creatives: Director Gemma Fairlie. Designer (set & costume) Carla Goodman. Lighting designer Tim Mascall. Sound designer & composer Eamonn O'Dwyer. Fight director Kev McCurdy. Casting director Ani Carroll.

David Reed (writer and playing Guy Fawkes) began his career with multi-award winning comedy trio The Penny Dreadfuls, with whom he wrote and starred in five Edinburgh Fringe shows, two series of The Brothers Faversham for the BBC, followed by 10 historical comedy radio plays for BBC Radio Four.In 2011 he brought Shamblehouse to the festival, a solo character comedy show about lost souls. He's since appeared in television drama series SS-GB, Father Brown and Frankie Howerd: Rather You Than Me (playing comedy legend Peter Cook) as well as sitcoms Siblings, Loaded & Drifters and recurring roles on Endeavour, Gary: Tank Commander & Damned. A talented improviser, he has performed on BBC Two's Fast & Loose, appeared in the Olivier Award winning stage show Showstopper: The Improvised Musical and is a regular guest with The Comedy Store Players. He is the creator of spoof interview show Inside the Comedian.