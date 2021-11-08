Photos: First Look at WHAT THE LADYBIRD HEARD at Lyceum Theatre Sheffield

Fun family musical What the Ladybird Heard is opening this week at Lyceum Theatre Sheffield. This fun farmyard frolic is based on the popular children's book by The Gruffalo author Julia Donaldson.

Get a first look at the production in the all new photos below!

Bringing the farmyard to life will be Nikita Johal (Spring Awakening, Hope Mill), Roddy Lynch (A Christmas Carol, Theatre Royal Bath), James Mateo-Salt (The Pirate Queen, London Coliseum), Matthew McPherson (The Jolly Christmas Postman, Oxford Playhouse), and Abigail Middleton (Pig, Royal Court Theatre Liverpool). Showcasing live instrumental music, original songs, puppetry and rhymes galore this exciting adaptation is a treat for the whole family.