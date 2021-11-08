Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at WHAT THE LADYBIRD HEARD at Lyceum Theatre Sheffield

pixeltracker

Performances run 10th – 12th November.

Nov. 8, 2021  

Fun family musical What the Ladybird Heard is opening this week at Lyceum Theatre Sheffield. This fun farmyard frolic is based on the popular children's book by The Gruffalo author Julia Donaldson.

Get a first look at the production in the all new photos below!

Bringing the farmyard to life will be Nikita Johal (Spring Awakening, Hope Mill), Roddy Lynch (A Christmas Carol, Theatre Royal Bath), James Mateo-Salt (The Pirate Queen, London Coliseum), Matthew McPherson (The Jolly Christmas Postman, Oxford Playhouse), and Abigail Middleton (Pig, Royal Court Theatre Liverpool). Showcasing live instrumental music, original songs, puppetry and rhymes galore this exciting adaptation is a treat for the whole family.

Performances run 10th - 12th November. Learn more at https://www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk/events/what-the-ladybird-heard.

Photos: First Look at WHAT THE LADYBIRD HEARD at Lyceum Theatre Sheffield

Photos: First Look at WHAT THE LADYBIRD HEARD at Lyceum Theatre Sheffield

Photos: First Look at WHAT THE LADYBIRD HEARD at Lyceum Theatre Sheffield

Photos: First Look at WHAT THE LADYBIRD HEARD at Lyceum Theatre Sheffield

Photos: First Look at WHAT THE LADYBIRD HEARD at Lyceum Theatre Sheffield

Photos: First Look at WHAT THE LADYBIRD HEARD at Lyceum Theatre Sheffield

Photos: First Look at WHAT THE LADYBIRD HEARD at Lyceum Theatre Sheffield


Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Dan DeLuca Photo
Dan DeLuca
Patti Murin Photo
Patti Murin
Austin Scott Photo
Austin Scott

More Hot Stories For You

  • SENECA AND THE SOUL OF NERO Now Streaming on Broadway OnDemand
  • RABBIT by Award-Winning Playwright Nina Raine Will Come to Southbank This Month
  • Photos: Get a First Look at the National Tour of THE PROM!
  • Mary Jo Huff to Premiere 50-YARD-LINE MOMMA IN ROW 20 at Storytelling Arts of Indiana