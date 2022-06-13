Photos: First Look at TOM, DICK & HARRY at New Vic Theatre, Newcastle-Under-Lyme

Tom Dick & Harry, a new play using top-secret information from the war archives classified until 1972 opened at the New Vic Theatre Newcastle-Under-Lyme on 10 June (national press night 22 June) and Alexandra Palace Theatre, London on 26 July (London press night 28 July). The cast is Sam Craig, David Fairs, Andrius Gaučas, Michael Hugo, Perry Moore, Andrew Pollard, Nicholas Richardson, Dominic Thorburn, Eddy Westbury.

From the team behind the smash-hit Around The World In 80 Days, directed by Theresa Heskins (Olivier Award-winning The Worst Witch) and co-produced by the New Vic Theatre and Kenny Wax Productions (The Play That Goes Wrong, Six The Musical), Tom, Dick & Harry is filled with dynamic drama, humour, and breath-taking theatricality, telling an extraordinary true story of the escape from Stalag Luft III, of solidarity across nations, and of an unbreakable spirit to achieve the impossible.

Tickets for Alexandra Palace Theatre are priced from £15 and can be booked at www.tomdickandharryonstage.com