Photos: First Look at THE NUTCRACKER at Bristol Old Vic

Production photos have been released today for Bristol Old Vic's brand-new Christmas spectacular The Nutcracker and show a truly 'crackers' take on this traditional festive favourite!



Put those ballet shoes away and no need to try and work out what a sugar plum is for - this Nutcracker is a gentle clown, rescued from the clutches of evil Mouse King by Claire, her toys and a magical unicorn.



From the pens of Tom Morris (A Christmas Carol, The Grinning Man) and composer/lyricist Gwyneth Herbert (The Snow Queen, A Christmas Carol), and Directed by Lee Lyford (The Snow Queen, A Christmas Carol, The Elephant Man), The Nutcracker is a magical, musical adaptation of the story behind the classic ballet.



This bold and wild adventure follows in the footsteps of such Bristol Old Vic festive treats as Peter Pan, Swallows and Amazons and the record-breaking A Christmas Carol.



Design by Tom Rogers, Lighting by Anna Watson and Photography by Geraint Lewis.

Performances run at Bristol Old Vic until 7 January.

Photo Credit: Geraint Lewis