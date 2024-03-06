Photos: First Look at THE CRUCIBLE at the Crucible

The play runs in the Crucible from Saturday 2 – Saturday 30 March.
Sheffield Theatres has released production images for The Crucible, Arthur Miller’s timeless masterpiece, based on the events of the infamous Salem witch trials. The play is directed by Anthony Lau (Miss Saigon, Anna Karenina) and runs in the Crucible from Saturday 2 – Saturday 30 March.
Fear and hysteria grip a feuding community as a battle between innocence and guilt exposes the very darkest corners of human nature. When a group of young girls are discovered dancing and chanting in the forest, they are accused of witchcraft. With the threat of execution hanging over them, the girls draw the people of the town into a world of secrets, lies and manipulation where the only goal is self-preservation.
The full cast includes: Geoffrey Aymer as Giles Corey; Ian Drysdale as Deputy Governor Danforth; Jasmine Elcock as Mercy Lewis; Honor Kneafsey as Betty Parris; Joseph Langdon as Ezekiel Cheever; Anoushka Lucas as Elizabeth Proctor; Andrew Macbean as Francis Nurse; Simon Manyonda as John Proctor; Alexandra Mathie as Rebecca Nurse; Giullianna Martinez as Tituba; Laura Pyper as Ann Putnam and Sarah Good; Sid Sagar as Reverend Hale; Rose Shalloo as Abigail Williams; Mark Weinman as Thomas Putnam; Millicent Wong as Mary Warren; and Sargon Yelda as Reverend Parris.
Photo Credit: Manual Harlan
Laura Pyper (Ann Putnam/Sarah Good), Geoffrey Aymer (Giles Corey), Sid Sagar (Reverend Hale), Rose Shalloo (Abigail Williams), Andrew MacBean (Francis Nurse), Mark Weinman (Thomas Putnam), Alexandra Mathie (Rebecca Nurse), Honor Kneafsey (front, Betty Parris)
Simon Manyonda (John Proctor) and Anoushka Lucas (Elizabeth Proctor)
Honor Kneafsey (Betty Parris), Giullianna Martinez (Tituba), Rose Shalloo (Abigail Williams), Laura Pyper (Ann Putnam/Sarah Good), Jasmine Elcock (Mercy Lewis), Millicent Wong (Mary Warren), Anoushka Lucas (Elizabeth Proctor), Sargon Yelda (Reverend Parris), Andrew MacBean (Francis Nurse), Ian Drysdale (Deputy Governor Danforth), Geoffrey Aymer (Giles Corey)
Rose Shalloo (centre, Abigail Williams), then L-R: Sid Sagar (Reverend Hale), Giullianna Martinez (Tituba), Alexandra Mathie (Rebecca Nurse), Laura Pyper (Ann Putnam/Sarah Good), Simon Manyonda (John Proctor), Millicent Wong (Mary Warren), Ian Drysdale (Deputy Governor Danforth), Anoushka Lucas (Elizabeth Proctor), Andrew MacBean (Francis Nurse)
Mark Weinman (Thomas Putnam), Sid Sagar (Reverend Hale), Honor Kneafsey (Betty Parris), Simon Manyonda (John Proctor), Giullianna Martinez (Tituba), Alexandra Mathie (Rebecca Nurse), Sargon Yelda (Reverend Parris), Laura Pyper (Ann Putnam/Sarah Good), Millicent Wong (Mary Warren), Anoushka Lucas (Elizabeth Proctor), Andrew MacBean (Francis Nurse), Jasmine Elcock (Mercy Lewis), Joseph Langdon (Ezekiel Cheever), Ian Drysdale (Deputy Governor Danforth), Geoffrey Aymer (Giles Corey)
Anoushka Lucas (Elizabeth Proctor) and Simon Manyonda (John Proctor)
