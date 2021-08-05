Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at SINGIN' IN THE RAIN at Sadler's Wells

The production will play a strictly limited run at Sadler's Wells through Sunday 5 September 2021.

Aug. 5, 2021  

Singin' in the Rain is now playing at Sadler's Wells! The production will play a strictly limited run through Sunday 5 September 2021.

Get a first look at the production in all new photos below!

Don Lockwood is a silent movie star with everything he could want - fame, adulation and a well-publicised 'romance' with his co-star Lina Lamont. But Hollywood is about to change forever. There is rumour in the studio of a new kind of film, where the actors actually talk ... and sing ... and dance. Can Don and the uniquely voiced Lina make the transition, and will chorus girl Kathy Seldon fulfil her dream of stardom and capture Don's heart along the way?

This production of Singin' in the Rain opened at Chichester Festival Theatre and extended due to unprecedented public demand, before a transfer to London which received huge critical acclaim and four Olivier Award nominations.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan

Company

Company

Sandra Dickinson and Cavin Cornwall

Kevin Clifton, Adam Cooper, Faye Tozer, and company

Faye Tozer

Charlotte Gooch and Adam Cooper

Cavin Cornwall


