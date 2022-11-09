Photos: First Look at RITA, SUE, & BOB TOO! at St Helens Theatre Royal

St Helens-born actor Michael Parr - best known for his role as an Emmerdale bad boy - came home to perform in his hometown last night in the raucous comedy Rita, Sue & Bob Too! receiving a rapturous welcome. Check out all new photos below!

It's not just a return to his hometown, it's also a return to St Helens Theatre Royal, Michael last appeared at the town centre venue when he appeared in Willy Russell's iconic stage production Blood Brothers in 2005. At the end of the show Michael announced "It's good to be home" and received a rapturous applause from the St Helens audience.

Rita, Sue & Bob Too! Is now running at St Helens Theatre Royal until Sunday 13 November 2022. The show is suitable for over 18s only.

The hilarious comedy by Andrea Dunbar is based on the 1987 British film, and features a brilliantly funny script, impressive cast, and is bursting with all the best 80s music, taking audiences on a hilarious trip down memory lane through this cult classic.

Michael plays the role of Bob. He is joined by a fantastic cast including comedian Crissy Rock as Mother and Jamie Greer as Dad, Hollyoaks Jessica Ellis has stepped in at last minute to play Michelle, replacing Tori Hargreaves who has had to step out due to illness; Olivia Sloyan is playing Sue; and Kay Nicholson is playing Rita.

Crissy and Olivia reprise their roles of Mother and Sue after appearing in the 2016 production of the show.

Previous productions of the comedy at St Helens Theatre Royal proved massively popular, breaking box office records in 2011, 2012, 2015, and 2016. The 2022 production is already seeing sell out shows with an extra performance added on Sunday at 2pm.

Rita, Sue & Bob Too! is a comedy, telling the gritty tale of love, lust, and the ultimate test of friendship.

Rita and Sue are two working class girls from a run-down council estate who are about to finish their final year at school. In their spare time, they earn money babysitting for married couple Bob and Michelle.

Behind Michelle's back, Bob embarks on an affair with both Rita and Sue, who take it in turns with him in his car in the countryside. Michelle eventually finds out and leaves lothario Bob. When Bob later develops a preference for Rita, the two girls fall out but when Sue ends up in an abusive relationship, the trio are reunited.

It's a welcome return to St Helens for award-winning actor Michael Parr.

After beginning his performing career aged 14, Michael was cast as Amahl in Amahl And The Night Visitors - and has since worked extensively across stage and screen in plays, musicals, TV, and feature films. He is best known for his award-winning portrayal of village bad boy and thug Ross Barton in ITV's Emmerdale - a role which Michael maintains couldn't be further from his own real-life personality.