Photos: First Look at Peter Duncan Filming CINDERELLA Panto

In 2020, with the great tradition of the family pantomime cancelled in many towns and cities across the land, riding to the rescue to make sure that panto-loving audiences didn't miss out was 'Blue Peter' legend Peter Duncan with his biggest and best "Here's One I Made Earlier" challenge!



Peter, a critically acclaimed Panto Dame, writer and director, decided to use his own 'giant' back garden to film 'Jack and the Beanstalk' - a socially distanced pantomime complete with ingenious sets, fabulous costumes... and even a real beanstalk! It made international headlines - twice featuring on the cover of the New York Times.



Audiences across the world enjoyed this unconventional panto so much that Peter is back in 2021 with 'Cinderella', featuring an even bigger performance, even more boos, cheers, 'he's behind you's, a sing-a-long song and all the classic panto antics that we love.



Principal photography is now underway at locations across London and Hampshire. Interactive 'Cinderella' will be making her debut this Christmas both online and in UK cinemas.

Get a first look below!



Cast: Peter Duncan (Billie), Ian Talbot (Baron Hardup), Sam Ebenezer (Prince Charming), Sarah Moss (Fairy Godmother), Lucy-Jane Qunlan (Cinderella), Henry Roadnight (Buttons), Adam Price (Ariana), Miguel Angel (Dandini), Nicola Blackman (Mistress of Ceremonies)



Ensemble: Daisy English, Hannah Everest, Emily Galvin, Morgan Wilcox, Charlie Booker, George Littel, Ruaridh McDonaldBen Westhead.



Creative team: Executive Producer Writer/co-Director Peter Duncan, Director Ian Talbot, Producer/Production Manager/Casting Director Denise Silvey, Musical Director Colin Cattle, Choreographer Miguel Angel, Set & Props Design Lyndon Harrison, Director of Photography Luke Roberts, Sound Max Marchment, Wardrobe Master/Costume Makes David

Morgan, Production Co-ordinator Annie Francis, Publicist Kevin Wilson, Marketing Emma Martin.



Just like last year, the show will also be available to schools, Scouts & Guide groups, community groups and care homes at special rates.

For more information visit: pantoonline.co.uk

Adam Price, Lucy-Jane Qunlan, and Peter Duncan